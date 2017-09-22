Beharry Group of Companies makes donation to hurricane ravished Caribbean countries

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 22, 2017) Answering the call of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Government, to help provide relief to Caribbean countries that were affected by the recent catastrophic hurricanes, the Beharry Group of Companies today handed over $7 Million worth of food and cleaning supplies to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

Chairman of the Beharry Group of Companies, Mr. Edward Anand Beharry, who made the timely contributions on behalf of the company, said that after the meeting held by the Government of Guyana, CDC and the PSC on September 11, 2017, the decision was taken to provide the much-needed items for the affected persons in the region.

“We have been a Guyanese company from the inception, we are almost 82 years old, we are CARICOM through and through and we feel very strongly that we need to give back, not just to our Guyanese brothers and sisters but to our CARICOM brothers and sisters who are very clearly in need” Mr. Beharry said.

The Beharry group of companies contributed, 33,000 pounds of food valued at $5 Million and Sterling Products Limited provided 382 metric tonnes of cleaning supplies, valued at an estimated cost of almost $2 Million.

Meanwhile, Director General of the CDC, Retired Colonel Chabilall Ramsarup said the Commission has 85 tonnes of items to be transported to the affected countries. He noted that the only problem is transporting the items to the countries, since they were told that the C-130 Aircraft from the British will not be loaned anymore for the purpose of moving the supplies. “We are right now working out some other realities of moving the supplies to those ravished islands… we are hoping that the supplies will reach as early as possible, I think we have a target date of moving mid-next week,” he said.

He thanked the PSC for their contributions and work done thus far. Vice Chairman of the PSC, Mr. Desmond Sears, expressed similar sentiments and made a call for persons who can assist with transportation to contact the CDC or the PSC soonest.