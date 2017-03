BEI Tours the Official Residence of the Prime Minister

GEORGETOWN, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 – Students and teachers of the Berbice Educational Institute (BEI) were, today, hosted by Mrs. Sita Mary Nagamootoo at the Official Residence of the Prime Minister, Main Street.

Prime Minister Moses V. Nagamootoo spent a few moments interacting with the students during their tour.

Over the past few weeks, Mrs. Nagamootoo has opened up the Official Residence for a Mashramani Exhibition to hundreds of students and teachers from schools across the country.