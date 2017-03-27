Belladrum community ground can be sports hub for nearby schools and communities- Sport Director

GUYANA, GINA, Monday, March 27, 2017

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, and a team of officials from the National Sports Commission (NSC) recently made a site visit to the Belladrum Community ground, Region Five. A request for $17 million has been made to rehabilitate the ground.

The Director of Sport noted that the ground needs to be fenced, have lights and a level surface. He said once the ground is fixed, a number of schools and youths within the village and the surrounding communities would benefit.

Jones noted that once the ground is fully rehabilitated it can be used to generate income which would then go towards maintenance.

”The committee can organize inter-village basketball, football, and volleyball competitions that will generate economic activity within the village and of course for the committee so, after a period time, they would be able to sustain themselves and the ground, but, of course we have to ask the administration to put those infrastructures in place,” Jones said.

The visit was welcomed by the Chairman of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Emile Wilson, who said that it is a step in the right direction. “It is something that should have happened (a long time ago) and I am happy that something eventually is going to happen,” Wilson said.

Counsellor of the NDC, Shoundell David, also expressed gratitude for the step being made to develop the ground. “I welcome that enhancement because we have a lot of young children here and the infrastructure is not so good, so I welcome that because I know when that happens our playground would be secured and you know we protecting them from vagrants so our children will be very happy,” David said.

The ground, once upgraded is expected to host a cricket pitch, football field, a basketball and volleyball court and a facility where persons can play table tennis and indoor games.

A total of 53 recreational grounds have already been upgraded through the ground enhancement project. Works usually include leveling the grounds, installing lights and pavilions. The sum of $150M was allocated for the programme in the 2017 National Budget.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite