Benefits of having a fully digital economy presented to Cabinet by Dr. Ott from Estonia

DPI/GINA, Friday, June 16, 2017

Members of Cabinet last Tuesday benefitted from a presentation from Dr. Arvo Ott, Executive Director of the e-Governance Academy in Estonia. The presentation to Cabinet and visit to Guyana was made possible by the Inter- America Development Bank (IDB). According to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon today at Post Cabinet Press Briefing, Dr. Ott presented on 12 subject areas.

These areas included the history of e-Goverence Academy and the Estonia Government, the government framework, the purpose competencies and current projects of the e-Goverence Academy, Goverence efficiency, economic competitiveness, the E-way of life, the aim of e-Goverence, the examples of economic effects of e-Goverence, the e- Government central unit, the legal framework, the legislation system architecture and lessons learnt, Minister Harmon highlighted.

Minister Harmon said after the presentation, Cabinet sought clarifications on the implementation of timelines of the various subject areas. Cabinet then thanked the delegation from Estonia for their visit and presentation.

Additionally, Dr.Ott made presentation to a number of stakeholders during his stay in Guyana. Last Monday evening, Dr. Ott presented to Private Sector on the benefits of operating fully digital and the returns of such investments. Dr. Ott during his presentation explained to the businesses that one of the benefits of becoming fully digital will ensure more efficiency and transparency of their business.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the participation of the Ministry and Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes at a Caribbean Postal Union Conference and Ministerial Council meeting to be held on June, 19 to 23, 2017 in Guadeloupe.

Minister Harmon said that the conference will bring together Ministers with the responsibilities for Postal Services, the Heads and Post Master General in the region to focus on the development of the New Union Postal Union (UPU) and implementation of future projects of the UPU.

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes and Karen Brown, Post Mistress General of the Guyana Post Office Cooperation will attend the conference and meeting.

Minister Hughes will make a presentation on the Inter Island Transport System and the challenges on the Inter State Transportation Systems at the meeting.

By: Gabreila Patram