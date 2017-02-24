Benefits of linking Lethem, Tabatinga now being realised

GINA, Guyana, Friday, February 24, 2017

Residents of the newly established Tabatinga housing scheme and Lethem Town have begun utilising the state-of-the-art bridge over the Tabatinga Creek in Region Nine.

The bridge, which started construction in 2016, was built to connect Lethem and Tabatinga, and ease traffic congestion.

The bridge’s construction which will cost approximately $18M was subjected to many criticisms, and according to Mayor of Lethem Town, Carlton Beckles, the residents are now seeing the benefits of having the structure linking the two communities.

Mayor Beckles told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that “I am very much heartened by how much negative can turn into positive because the response to the uses of that bridge is so much that the (village) council had to erect a barrier in terms of restriction. We would have since removed the barrier, and advised persons to use the bridge with caution. The demand is there, the traffic, the school children everybody using that bridge, so the demand is there.”

Mayor Beckles explained that while the project is not fully completed, it is usable. The contractual scope of the bridge has been completed;

however the second phase, which includes the rehabilitation of two approach roads, is yet to be completed.

He added that the Lethem Town Council is also looking to have a sidewalk erected on the bridge for pedestrians. Solar powered lights will also be installed.

Tabatinga is a developing Amerindian community that is home to over 1,000 people.

Through Government’s support, Tabatinga has benefitted from major infrastructural development. Recently, the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) expanded its services with the refurbishing of elevated storage tanks within the community.

A nursery school and teachers’ quarter are also being constructed in the community.

By:Synieka Thorne