Latest update December 19th, 2017 9:23 AM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Bertram Collins College graduates first batch of cadets

Dec 18, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, December 18, 2017

The first batch of cadets today graduated from the Bertram Collins College of Public Service (BCCPS) after a one-year course.

President David Granger presenting a certificate to the Best Graduating Student, Ato Vaughn.

At today’s graduation ceremony, President David Granger noted that the establishment of the college was a vision of the coalition government, even before the administration assumed office.  There was the realisation that the public service needed a fresh burst of energy even while in the opposition, he explained.

When President Granger took office in May 2015, it was then decided that public officers must be trained in order to enhance their performance. “The decision to establish the college was not hasty. Not whimsical or fancy it was calculated and deliberate”, the President said.

The Head-Of-State believes that a professional public service is essential to the delivery of effective and efficient public service to all Guyanese, “It is a ‘public service’ meaning for the people, hence it must serve people efficiently.” He added that, “For the state, it’s a leap to provide an efficient and accessible public service to all of our citizens.”

The BCCPS is intended to be the driving force to transform Guyana’s public service into a professional institution to serve every citizen with integrity, impartiality, objectivity and corporate identity, President Granger pointed out adding, “We could not change our country by maintaining unchanged institutions.”

President David Granger with the first batch of graduating cadets from Bertram Collins College of the Public Service.

The President said Guyana’s development demands professional public servants, hence the significance of the graduating class. He also noted that the role of professional public servants is also vital to having public goods and service available in each administrative region; something that this government has been working towards – the decentralisation of public goods and services across the country.

Executive Director Retired Col. Lawrence Paul delivering the college report highlighted that the institution now has 31 administrative and academic staff members, and 118 cadets. He also announced that through a Government of China US$10M grant, a “new building” will soon be built on a 21-acre plot of land at Ogle.

Raoul Ramdayal, awarded for Exemplary conduct, said his parents persuaded him to apply and further his education, and do the course, “After all, to educate yourself, is to elevate yourself.” Ramdayal aspires to someday be a psychologist, and is currently attached to the Ministry of Public Security, and feels he can build a career there.

Danilla Cummings, a 21-year-old, explained that she was attached to the Ministry of Public Service in 2015 as a work study student. She subsequently learnt of the college programme from her supervisor, and opted to join, which has proven to be beneficial.

The College was named in honour of Guyanese Dr. Bertram Collins, an international scholar, and writer. He was appointed the first Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry into the Public Service of Guyana.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan handing over a certificate to Danilla Cummings.

Minister of Public Service Rupert Roopnaraine presents the trophy to runner-up best graduating student William Charles.

 

By: Zanneel Williams

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

All Guyanese, regardless of race and religion are welcomed at State House -as President hosts luncheon for Christian leaders 

All Guyanese, regardless of race and religion are welcomed at State...

Dec 19, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (December 19, 2017) President David Granger, yesterday, said that State House is a home for all Guyanese, regardless of their ethnicity, religion or culture, as he hosted a luncheon for leaders from the Christian community in observance of Advent, a season observed by...
Read More
See your incarceration as your opportunity to get right back up – Director of Prisons

See your incarceration as your opportunity to get...

Dec 18, 2017

President David Granger’s 5Bs on the move – Essequibo, Parafait Harmony receive buses

President David Granger’s 5Bs on the move...

Dec 18, 2017

Govt has responsibility to work closely with hinterland residents  -Minister Allicock

Govt has responsibility to work closely with...

Dec 18, 2017

Bertram Collins College graduates first batch of cadets

Bertram Collins College graduates first batch of...

Dec 18, 2017

CI Guyana, Region Nine sign Memorandum of Co-operation

CI Guyana, Region Nine sign Memorandum of...

Dec 18, 2017

Fifty-eight completes public service training programme -as Government moves to create a professional public service

Fifty-eight completes public service training...

Dec 18, 2017

Media urged to be responsible in coverage of foreign companies – Minister Greenidge

Media urged to be responsible in coverage of...

Dec 18, 2017

M&CC commence payment to staff, extended amnesty offered to taxpayers

M&CC commence payment to staff, extended...

Dec 18, 2017

Think All Engineers Are Men? Think again!

Think All Engineers Are Men? Think again!

Dec 18, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 407 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,276,713 hits