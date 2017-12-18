Bertram Collins College graduates first batch of cadets

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, December 18, 2017

The first batch of cadets today graduated from the Bertram Collins College of Public Service (BCCPS) after a one-year course.

At today’s graduation ceremony, President David Granger noted that the establishment of the college was a vision of the coalition government, even before the administration assumed office. There was the realisation that the public service needed a fresh burst of energy even while in the opposition, he explained.

When President Granger took office in May 2015, it was then decided that public officers must be trained in order to enhance their performance. “The decision to establish the college was not hasty. Not whimsical or fancy it was calculated and deliberate”, the President said.

The Head-Of-State believes that a professional public service is essential to the delivery of effective and efficient public service to all Guyanese, “It is a ‘public service’ meaning for the people, hence it must serve people efficiently.” He added that, “For the state, it’s a leap to provide an efficient and accessible public service to all of our citizens.”

The BCCPS is intended to be the driving force to transform Guyana’s public service into a professional institution to serve every citizen with integrity, impartiality, objectivity and corporate identity, President Granger pointed out adding, “We could not change our country by maintaining unchanged institutions.”

The President said Guyana’s development demands professional public servants, hence the significance of the graduating class. He also noted that the role of professional public servants is also vital to having public goods and service available in each administrative region; something that this government has been working towards – the decentralisation of public goods and services across the country.

Executive Director Retired Col. Lawrence Paul delivering the college report highlighted that the institution now has 31 administrative and academic staff members, and 118 cadets. He also announced that through a Government of China US$10M grant, a “new building” will soon be built on a 21-acre plot of land at Ogle.

Raoul Ramdayal, awarded for Exemplary conduct, said his parents persuaded him to apply and further his education, and do the course, “After all, to educate yourself, is to elevate yourself.” Ramdayal aspires to someday be a psychologist, and is currently attached to the Ministry of Public Security, and feels he can build a career there.

Danilla Cummings, a 21-year-old, explained that she was attached to the Ministry of Public Service in 2015 as a work study student. She subsequently learnt of the college programme from her supervisor, and opted to join, which has proven to be beneficial.

The College was named in honour of Guyanese Dr. Bertram Collins, an international scholar, and writer. He was appointed the first Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry into the Public Service of Guyana.

By: Zanneel Williams

