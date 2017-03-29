Best graduating law student receives Guyana Government Prize

GINA, Guyana, Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Best Guyanese graduating student at the Hugh Wooding Law School, Latoya Roberts, received her Guyana Government Prize for 2016.

The Guyana Government Prize is a mark of distinction awarded to the best graduating Guyanese law student.

During the handing over ceremony today, at the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, Senior Counsel (SC), applauded Roberts for her consistent excellence throughout her school years.

Minister Williams highlighted government’s commitment to promoting and encouraging academic excellence among all Guyanese students.

Attorney-at law Roberts, is currently employed in private practice. She said that she is still deciding what areas of law she would like to specialise in.

Roberts said that having a law school in Guyana is the way to go because having gone through the system, she now understands the hardship that law students face while studying at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad.

“ There is also the talk of having too many lawyers, but I believe that Guyana is on the verge, once guided correctly and in right direction, for so much development and we will need lawyers if we learn to specialise and diversify,” Roberts said.

The attorney said that lawyers can contribute significantly to Guyana’s development hence, a local law school will be a plus for the country.

Roberts attended the Sand Hills Nursery and Primary Schools in Vreed-en-Rust, West Bank Demerara, where she grew up. She also attended the North Georgetown Secondary School where she wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) graduating as valedictorian of her class, receiving passes in nine subjects. She then attended President’s College as a Sixth Form student and successfully graduated from that intuition as the valedictorian also.

In 2006, she entered the University of Guyana to read for the LLB degree, and in 2010, she graduated. In 2014, with the help of relatives and friends she was able to attend the Hugh Wooding Law School and graduated in 2016 as Best Graduating Guyanese student.

By: Synieka Thorne