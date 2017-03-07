Better education infrastructure for Region One this year

Guyana, GINA, Tuesday, March 7, 2017

The Region One Administration is in the process of embarking on a number of projects that are aimed at ensuring learning takes place in a more comfortable environment.

The Regional Education Officer (REDO), Nigel Richards told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that several schools are being upgraded and constructed in Region One to enhance the delivery of education in the Barima-Waini Region.

A nursery school will be constructed at Baramita in the Matarkai Sub-District, this year to cater for about 50 students.

Richards explained that Baramita Primary School currently houses the community, and its satellites’ nursery age students. He said that the current enrollment of nursery age students at the primary school is 25; however, the new school will cater for the increased enrollment in September and beyond.

Additionally, over 200 nursery age students in Port Kaituma will also benefit from the extension of the Port Kaituma Nursery School. One hundred and five (105) students will also benefit from the extended Pakera Nursery School in Matthews Ridge.

The Regional Education Officer further noted that in order to accommodate more trained teachers from the coast, the teachers’ quarters were enclosed at Santa Rosa and Port Kaituma. Additionally, the regional administration constructed two duplexes for teachers at Powaikuro and Barasina in the Mabaruma Sub-District.

Richards highlighted that a wooden school boat and engine, and a bus were also procured to transport students to and from school in the Moruca sub-region.

The sum of $1.290B was allocated to Region One in the 2017 National Budget for the enhancement of education delivery in the region. Of that amount, $80M was set aside for the provision of schools at Waramuri, Baramita, and Matthews Ridge, and extension of teachers’ quarters at Wauna, Moruca and Kwebanna.

By: Synieka Thorne