Latest update October 17th, 2017 6:10 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Bids out for expansion of Mazaruni Prison

Oct 17, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Security, News

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, October 17, 2017

The expansion of the Mazaruni Prison is closer to realisation as the bids are currently being tendered for eligible contractors to undertake the project. The need for the expansion of the prison was as a result of the fire which destroyed the Camp Street jail, just over three months ago and the overcrowding at other penitentiaries across the country.

A bird’s eye view of the location where the new Mazaruni Prison will be constructed.

With that, a site at the Mazaruni prison was identified for the construction of the new wing which is expected to house 400 prisoners. The current estimated bid being tendered is the sum of $2.8B. Interested contractors are invited to bid for the project which will be carried out through the National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in the Procurement Act of 2003. Earlier this year, the sum of $278M was approved by Cabinet for the first phase of the project.

The works include the renovation of the Bachelors’ Quarters, trade shop, the dormitories, B-63 living quarters, spinster quarters and the senior bachelors’ quarters at the prison. The estimated cost for the works is $26.1M.

Other works include repairs to the self-acting sluice located at the front and east of the prison, the wharf, and the culverts located to the north and west of the prison; at an estimated cost of $20M.

Ongoing works at the Mazaruni Prison include the construction of twenty (20) living quarters to accommodate additional prison officers in anticipation of the approximately 400 prisoners to be housed at the Mazaruni Prison.  The living quarters contain three bedrooms, a living room, a patio, kitchen and a washroom.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

Recent Articles

GPHC’s maternal programme receiving positive feedback

GPHC’s maternal programme receiving positive feedback

Oct 17, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, October 17, 2017 Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Shamdeo Persaud disclosed that the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)’s maternal program, that covers the prenatal and obstetric units, has been receiving positive responses. On Thursday last, the CMO explained that...
Read More
Consumer Affairs unit continues to protect businesses, consumers

Consumer Affairs unit continues to protect...

Oct 17, 2017

Bids out for expansion of Mazaruni Prison

Bids out for expansion of Mazaruni Prison

Oct 17, 2017

Bridge gaps to address water and waste management – CEDMA Executive Director

Bridge gaps to address water and waste management...

Oct 17, 2017

Min. Bulkan reiterates call for greater integration in water management

Min. Bulkan reiterates call for greater...

Oct 17, 2017

Local and foreign agricultural agencies collaborate to tackle Praedial Larceny

Local and foreign agricultural agencies...

Oct 17, 2017

Upper Demerara–Berbice agricultural production receiving boost

Upper Demerara–Berbice agricultural production...

Oct 17, 2017

Region Ten critical to Guyana’s agricultural development and diversification

Region Ten critical to Guyana’s agricultural...

Oct 16, 2017

HPV Vaccine officially launched in Bartica

HPV Vaccine officially launched in Bartica

Oct 16, 2017

Guyana hosts Indoor Pan American Cups 2017 for the first-time

Guyana hosts Indoor Pan American Cups 2017 for...

Oct 16, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 395 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,065,945 hits