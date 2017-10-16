Bilateral relations between Guyana and India reinforced

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 16, 2017

Bilateral relations between Guyana and India continue to be strengthened, as the government of India is currently assisting with several local developmental projects

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) High Commissioner of India to Guyana, H.E. V. Mahalingam said that India is cognizant of the developmental needs of Guyana and is providing assistance.

Currently, India is assisting with the two Line of Credit (LOC) projects – the US$15M East Bank/East Coast Link Road and the US$17.5M upgrade of three primary hospitals. The supply of pumps for US$4M, and an ocean-going ferry costing US$18M, of which 8M will be a grant. Also, the establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Information Technology at the University of Guyana, which is a full grant project of US$1M.

Following a successful trial period, India will supply more Rice Husk Gasifiers, similar to the present prototype being used, and the High Commission is currently in the planning stages of hosting a Rice Food Festival.

A firm advocate of the versatility of rice, High Commissioner Mahalingam explained that “We are trying to popularize the usage of rice to make various food products.”

In other areas of cooperation, the two countries are looking to further develop cooperation’s in Guyana’s health sector and the coconut and sugar industries. “We will see how the Indian Companies are going to respond to the advertisement given by the Minister of Agriculture to dispose of the sugar mills” High Commissioner Mahalingam revealed.

It was highlighted that pharmaceuticals are one the largest imports from India, whilst forest and forest-based products comprise the major exports from Guyana to India.

It is expected in 2018, Guyana Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge, will discuss further areas of cooperation with the aim of strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

High Commissioner Mahalingam explained that “The relationship between Guyana and India is highly friendly irrespective of the party in power. We have been having the best of best relationships between us”.

By: Gabreila Patram