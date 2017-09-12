BIT exploring programmes to benefit oil and gas sector

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, September 12, 2017

The Board of Industrial Training (BIT) is examining how it can develop Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) skills to be used in the oil and gas industry.

Chairperson of BIT, Clinton Williams, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday a Canadian team is working with the Council for Technical and Vocational Training (CTVET) to complete a gap analysis.

CTVET determines what programmes technical institutes like BIT can offer. “The Cortex of North Atlantic, which is here now, is going to help us to determine what we need to do, in terms of preparing ourselves,” Williams said.

The gap analysis will take into consideration the facilities and facilitators that exist and may be required; it will also examine the numbers and different programmes that the organisation will need to offer. “What we thought we’d do is to look at what we call low hanging fruits, the skills that don’t require that much incremental competencies to allow us to be ready to be certified as realistic for the sector,” Williams explained.

The analysis will also include input from the energy companies already working in Guyana as well determine the financing required to realise the programme. Williams pointed out that by the end of September, a schedule of programmes and when they will be offered, should be made available to BIT.

“It’s a very stringent and specific industry and therefore quality and quality assurance, are going to rank highest and that is why we have to ensure in our preparation, we involve those people who have been there before,” Williams explained.

Guyana made significant oil discoveries in 2015. Currently, oil giant ExxonMobil is in first phase development of the Liza field in the Stabroek Block with the aim of producing oil in 2020.

BIT was established in 1910 under the Industrial Training Act Chapter 39:04. It is managed by a board under the Ministry of Social Protection. The Board currently administers and delivers technical and vocational training through apprenticeship schemes, national training programmes and single parents training programmes.

By: Tiffny Rhodius