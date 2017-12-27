Latest update December 27th, 2017 7:48 PM

Brazil maintains support for Guyana’s border position

Dec 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 27, 2017

The government of Brazil maintains that the settlement of Guyana/Venezuela Border is final and must be respected.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge

Following his attendance at the recently concluded MERCOSUR Summit held in Brazil, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge said Guyana’s South American neighbour has been updated on Venezuela’s contention that the 1899 Award is null and void, and remains resolute to its original position.

“The matter was raised with Brazil as per normal. As neighbours, we always have exchanges on this. The president gave them an update as to where we are, and Brazil has not indicated any movement from its traditional position, which is that the boundaries of the sub-continent should remain where they are”, Minister Greenidge explained.

In addition, Minister Greenidge said Guyana is awaiting the final decision of the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, who undertook to have the matter sent to the World Court, should there be a failure to have an amicable settlement between Guyana and Venezuela.

“The UN Secretary-General has been asked to choose from a menu of measures and he is still with that. In the meantime, the personal representative has been doing the rounds between ourselves and Venezuela”, the Foreign Minister added.

Following a more than 20-year mediation process and no resolution, Guyana has lobbied the U.N. for the border issue between itself and Venezuela to be taken to the International Court of Justice for settlement. The, then outgoing Secretary-General, Ban Ki Moon had requested until the end of 2017 to have the matter settled; failing this the matter will be referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ.)

 

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

