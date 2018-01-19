Latest update January 19th, 2018 8:21 PM

Brazil’s Health Minister calls on President

Jan 19, 2018

Georgetown, Guyana – (January 19, 2018) President David Granger was, today, paid a courtesy call by Brazil’s Minister of Health, Dr. Ricardo Jose Magalhᾱes Barros and a delegation from that country who are currently in Guyana on an official visit to discuss areas in which the two states can strengthen cooperation, particularly in the health sector. The meeting was held at the Ministry of the Presidency, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

From left: Brazil’s Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Lineu Pupo de Paula, Federal Deputy of São Paulo, Ms. Bruna Dias Furlan, President David Granger, Vice-Governor of Paranά, Ms. Maria Aparecida Borghetti and Brazil’s Health Minister, Dr. Ricardo Jose Magalhᾱes Barros at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The visiting Minister’s delegation included the Vice-Governor of Paranά, Ms. Maria Aparecida Borghetti and the Federal Deputy of São Paulo, Ms. Bruna Dias Furlan.

President Granger said that the fact that the Minister’s visit came so soon after his own State Visit to Brazil, shows a commitment and willingness on both sides to strengthen the cordial 50-year-old diplomatic relationship. The President also noted that while Guyana welcomes cooperation in the health sector, it looks forward to deepening cooperation in other areas such as oil and gas, infrastructure and environmental security. 

The visiting delegation also met with Minister of Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence and officials from the health ministry. 

 

 

 

