Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine early this morning confirmed that a Joint Services intelligence led operations was conducted in Linden last evening which resulted in prison escapee Uree Varswyck being mortally wounded. At approximately 23:45hrs Varswyck and Mark Royden Durant aka Smallie were seen together in the Central Amelia’s Ward area. The duo open fire on the joint Services who returned fire which resulted in Varswyck, who was dressed in a military vest and boots, being fatally wounded. A 9mm pistol and 40 live rounds along with a backpack and cloth bag were found near his body. The bag contained toiletteries, medical supplies and a gas mask. A relentless pursuit aimed at the capture of Durant continues. Acting Commissioner Ramnarine expressed thanks to residents who have provided information to the Guyana Police Force.