Breaking News from Region 9

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Sunday, July 2, 2017

Parts of the Rupununi are inundated with water. Regional officials are engaged in an emergency meeting to address the issue.

Three houses have been flooded and the residents from those homes have been evacuated. Two shelters are being set up this evening at the Arapaima Primary School building and another location to accommodate residents who may need to be evacuated.

In total 26 persons are threatened and may need to be evacuated.

The latest area to be affected is Tabatinga as the Tabatinga creek continues to overflow its banks, affecting residents on its right bank.

Lethem town itself is not under water.