Latest update July 2nd, 2017 8:37 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Breaking News from Region 9

Jul 02, 2017 Government, News, Publications

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Sunday, July 2, 2017

Parts of the Rupununi are inundated with water. Regional officials are engaged in an emergency meeting to address the issue.

Three houses have been flooded and the residents from those homes have been evacuated. Two shelters are being set up this evening at the Arapaima Primary School building and another location to accommodate residents who may need to be evacuated.

In total 26 persons are threatened and may need to be evacuated.

The latest area to be affected is Tabatinga as the Tabatinga creek continues to overflow its banks, affecting residents on its right bank.

Lethem town itself is not under water.

 

Recent Articles

Breaking News from Region 9

Breaking News from Region 9

Jul 02, 2017

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Sunday, July 2, 2017 Parts of the Rupununi are inundated with water. Regional officials are engaged in an emergency meeting to address the issue. Three houses have been flooded and the residents from those homes have been evacuated. Two shelters are being set up this evening at...
Read More
Weather Forecast for July 2, 2017

Weather Forecast for July 2, 2017

Jul 02, 2017

National data management official attending conferences, improving ICT in Guyana

National data management official attending...

Jul 01, 2017

It in the interest of Dr. Singh to present himself to be questioned by SOCU-Minister Harmon

It in the interest of Dr. Singh to present...

Jul 01, 2017

Gov’t green light contracts to upgrade stellings, wharf

Gov’t green light contracts to upgrade...

Jul 01, 2017

First shipment from GY $3.8B paddy contract leaves Guyana’s shores

First shipment from GY $3.8B paddy contract...

Jul 01, 2017

Regional Disaster Preparedness Plan displayed on Bartica

Regional Disaster Preparedness Plan displayed on...

Jul 01, 2017

Big Improvement in Mathematics- as Saskia Twahir top Guyana at NGSA

Big Improvement in Mathematics- as Saskia Twahir...

Jun 30, 2017

Guyana-Mexico rice export deal sets sail – as first shipment loaded

Guyana-Mexico rice export deal sets sail – as...

Jun 30, 2017

President orders COI into plot to kill him

President orders COI into plot to kill him

Jun 30, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 351 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 792,159 hits