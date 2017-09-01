BREAKING NEWS | Prison escapee Uree Varswyck was fatally shot in an operation in Linden tonight

The Guyana Police Force has just confirmed that prison escapee Uree Varswyck was fatally shot in an operation in Linden tonight. Varswyck was one of four fugitives who remained on the run after the July 9th prison fire and escape and subsequent events.
These are the items found next to the deceased prison escapee Uree Varswyck aka Malcolm Gordon, after a confrontation with a Joint Services intelligence operation last night, in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden. The items include; a 9 MM pistol with forty live rounds, a haversack and cloth bag...