Brickdam public forum, Police working to build better relationship with public

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 28, 2017

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues its efforts to build a better relationship with members of the public. Stakeholders had the opportunity to raise concerns during a meeting yesterday, in Brickdam Police Station compound.

The Meeting was facilitated by recently appointed ‘A’ Division Commander Marlon Chapman, who said that efforts are being made towards improving public relations and trust in the Guyana Police Force. “I am glad to see you, glad to be here, glad to interact with you because we are here to provide a service and I would just like to continue from where my predecessor left off and so for me to continue along that line, I need to know from you guys” the Commander stated.

Members of the public and other stakeholders including vendors raised a number of issues they needed the GPF to address. The issue of children loitering on the various bus parks during school hours was one of those.

Commander Chapman, in response, noted that the Force has been supporting the School’s Welfare Department to curb this problem. However, the Commander added that the responsibility does not only lie in the hands of the GPF alone but also with citizens.

“We cannot take away the fact that the School Welfare Department has a function. I cannot speak of that but I know there are times they would make request for assistance from us and readily that assistance is granted… Children ought to be in school and the effort should be all of us, not only the police but all of us”, the Commander emphasized.

Another major issue that stakeholders wanted to be addressed was the traffic build-up around downtown areas, during

Parliamentary sessions. However, Officer in Charge of Traffic, Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud explained that the roads are closed when parliament is in session for security reasons.

“As it relates to the parliament we only have few roads we have a lot of vehicles, we have to look at security apart from traffic, it does not happen all the time, only on the days of parliament and we are asking the public just to bear with us on that day,” Superintendent Persaud explained, as he pleaded with the public to exercise patience during that time.

Other issues arising from the meeting included minibuses travelling their correct routes, noise nuisance by motor cycles, bright lights being used by vehicles at nights, ‘pick-pockets’ around the market area and the noise disturbance caused by persons hanging out at the Shell Gas Station on Vlissingen Road among others.

Commander Chapman assured the public and stakeholders that, “all issues raised” will be dealt with by GPF immediately.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite