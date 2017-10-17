Latest update October 17th, 2017 6:10 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Bridge gaps to address water and waste management – CEDMA Executive Director

Oct 17, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, October 17, 2017

The Caribbean must bridge existing fundamental gaps if it is to effectively address the challenges in relation to waste and water management particularly when disaster strikes.

Ronald Jackson, Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

Ronald Jackson, Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), noted that threats like hurricanes are not new to the region but there has not been comprehensive planning.

“We’ve not sat down and tackled the fundamental gap that will change the dimensions of how we plan which is information, data the absence of risk-informed strategies,” Jackson noted.

He was part of a panel discussion on the second day of the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) conference hosted at the Marriot Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown. The panel examined innovative and creative ways to manage water and waste resources when disaster strikes.

Some of the attendees at the CWWA day two plenary discussion.

“The absence of information, risk-informed tools to be able to make decisions and develop our contingency plans that’s the missing elements,” Jackson noted. He also said a lack of resources also poses a challenge to disaster response as it relates to water management.

“I don’t think there is a shortage of thinking, of personnel in the region, of capabilities that can be thrown at the problem. It really came down to resources as the major in the response overall.”

At the national level, Jackson noted there is a need to better understand the risk in the environment.

Apart from these, the region must also examine better “build back methods” including rainwater harvesting and public-sector storage in the aftermath of disasters.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Recent Articles

GPHC’s maternal programme receiving positive feedback

GPHC’s maternal programme receiving positive feedback

Oct 17, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, October 17, 2017 Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Shamdeo Persaud disclosed that the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)’s maternal program, that covers the prenatal and obstetric units, has been receiving positive responses. On Thursday last, the CMO explained that...
Read More
Consumer Affairs unit continues to protect businesses, consumers

Consumer Affairs unit continues to protect...

Oct 17, 2017

Bids out for expansion of Mazaruni Prison

Bids out for expansion of Mazaruni Prison

Oct 17, 2017

Bridge gaps to address water and waste management – CEDMA Executive Director

Bridge gaps to address water and waste management...

Oct 17, 2017

Min. Bulkan reiterates call for greater integration in water management

Min. Bulkan reiterates call for greater...

Oct 17, 2017

Local and foreign agricultural agencies collaborate to tackle Praedial Larceny

Local and foreign agricultural agencies...

Oct 17, 2017

Upper Demerara–Berbice agricultural production receiving boost

Upper Demerara–Berbice agricultural production...

Oct 17, 2017

Region Ten critical to Guyana’s agricultural development and diversification

Region Ten critical to Guyana’s agricultural...

Oct 16, 2017

HPV Vaccine officially launched in Bartica

HPV Vaccine officially launched in Bartica

Oct 16, 2017

Guyana hosts Indoor Pan American Cups 2017 for the first-time

Guyana hosts Indoor Pan American Cups 2017 for...

Oct 16, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 395 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,065,945 hits