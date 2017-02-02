Bridges along the East Coast Demerara slated for rehabilitation

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, February 02, 2017

Residents along the East Coast of Demerara are being advised to look out for notifications of traffic disruptions as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will be rehabilitating bridges along the corridor.

Coordinator for the Works Services Group at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Geoffrey Vaughn, told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that some sections of the Liliendaal Bridge are being prefabricated before they are moved on site.

“Most persons would have known that the Liliendaal Bridge on the railway embankment will be rehabilitated. As much as you haven’t seen the actual works on site, the works are actually being done at the yard where it is prefabricated and then it would be brought to site and assembled,” Vaughn explained.

Vaughn noted that in 2016, the Works Services Group was able to complete bridges in several communities across Guyana. However, rolled over works are currently ongoing at the Hope Bridge on East Coast Demerara.

In 2016, commuters on the Hope Bridge raised concerns over a growing gap along the structure which obstructed their smooth passage. The government subsequently responded and Bids were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for rehabilitation of the Bridge.

Additionally, works are ongoing on several other bridges including the Truss Bridge at No. 66 Village, Corentyne, and the No. 51 Village, Corentyne Bridge with a total contract sum of $169M having been awarded.

Works on some of the bridges on the railway embankment which started last year are still ongoing.

Vaughn explained that once actual works commence on site, residents will be advised via text messages or public service announcements. He also pleaded for the public’s understanding during the period of works.

“I don’t want people to think we are telling them we will be disrupting their lives, in terms of getting in and out. But sometimes, there may be the need to close off a particular area to put in panels or something on these bridges. So we’re asking residents to be on the lookout. …we may send text messages to you, so those are some of the things we will be doing,” Vaughn said.

Last year, $223M was allocated for the construction, rehabilitation and repair of bridges. This year, $220M has been allocated.

By: Ranetta La Fleur