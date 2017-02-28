BRIGHT UP GUYANA – RESULTS

Latest update February 28th, 2017 6:01 PM
Feb 28, 2017
Government, Ministry of Education, News, Press Releases
NON-COMMERCIAL – (DECORATED & ILLUMINATED BUILDING)
3rd Ministry of Education – 21 Brickdam
2nd NAPS
1st Ministry of Public Health
NON-COMMERCIAL – (DECORATED BUILDING)
3rd Ministry of Public Telecommunications
2nd Ministry of Agriculture – Regent Street
1st Ministry of Agriculture – Hydromet Office – Brickdam
NON-COMMERCIAL – (BEST PARAPET)
1st Ministry of Agriculture – Regent Street
COMMERCIAL – (DECORATED & ILLUMINATED BUILDING)
1st Central Housing & Planning Authority – 41 Brickdam
RESIDENCE – (DECORATED & ILLUMINATED BUILDING)
3rd Roy & Pamela Geddes – 190 Roxanne Burnham Gardens
2nd Vibert & Alexander Belle
1st Neilson Nurse – 284 Section C Sophia
COMMERCIAL RESIDENCE – (DECORATED & ILLUMINATED BUILDING)
1st Maxi Williams Designs
SCHOOL – (DECORATED BUILDING)
2nd Sophia Training School – 4 Exhibition Site Sophia
1st Den Amstel Primary
SCHOOL – BEST PARAPET COMPETITION
2nd Sophia Special School – 4 Exhibition Site Sophia
1st Den Amstel Primary
RESIDENCE – BEST PARAPET COMPETITION
1st Vibert & Alexander Belle
Feb 28, 2017
Feb 27, 2017
Enter your email address to subscribe to this website and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address
Hits
Pages|Hits |Unique