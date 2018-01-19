Latest update January 19th, 2018 8:21 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

British funding for Guyana Police Force

Jan 19, 2018 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 19, 2018

British Security Advisor Lieutenant Colonel Russell Combe handed over his report on the Security Sector Reform Project to President David Granger at a simple ceremony at the State House on Thursday, January 18.

H.E. David Granger and British Security Advisor Lt. Colonel Russel Combe with senior officers of the military.

The report is considered active and does not represent a conclusion of the security advisor’s work but the beginning of more to be done. In the report, the Police have taken into account all consultations conducted within the security sector. Also, it further intends to illustrate strategic thinking required so that the country would be in a position to procure the equipment required by disciplined services.

In brief remarks, Combe said Britain will fund a review of Police training on his return.

“There is also going to be a training review of the Guyana Police Force, not just basic training, but also specialist and if you like employment training for the senior officers and that’s going to be funded by the United Kingdom starting in the new financial year when I hope to be back myself.”

British Security Advisor Lt. Colonel Russel Combe.

Expressing his recognition that much of the work already conducted has begun to reflect a reformed security sector, inclusive of the justice and emergency systems, Combe noted “… there is the Citizen Strengthening programme; there is the rebuilding of the prisons at Mazaruni; there is plenty already happening to the Security Sector Reform Project in the security arena,” Combe pointed out.

The security sector reform, according to President David Granger, began some two decades ago and was discontinued by the British in 2009 following disagreements with the then PPP government. The programme was revamped following a request made by the Guyanese President to the British Prime Minister, shortly after taking office in May 2015, and has since examined the problems countrywide to promote a safe country for the citizens and visitors.

 

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

GNTC’s construction progressing well

GNTC’s construction progressing well

Jan 19, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 19, 2018 Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde, Second Vice-President Rawlston Adams and Technical Director, Ian Greenwood and a team today visited the site where the Guyana National Training Centre (GNTC) will be constructed in Providence. The GFF...
Read More
1,600 sugar workers to receive full severance 

1,600 sugar workers to receive full severance 

Jan 19, 2018

PM condemns Opposition for capitalising on sufferings of sugar workers

PM condemns Opposition for capitalising on...

Jan 19, 2018

Motorists urged to use Vlissengen/Carifesta Avenue with caution – until infrastructural works complete fully

Motorists urged to use Vlissengen/Carifesta...

Jan 19, 2018

MOE fosters relationships with stakeholders in Lethem – townhall meeting

MOE fosters relationships with stakeholders in...

Jan 19, 2018

Indigenous peoples more vocal, involved in decision making – Min. Allicock

Indigenous peoples more vocal, involved in...

Jan 19, 2018

Brazil’s Health Minister calls on President

Brazil’s Health Minister calls on President

Jan 19, 2018

Unions pledge cooperation with Government on future of sugar industry -President Granger urges open dialogue and flexibility 

Unions pledge cooperation with Government on...

Jan 19, 2018

Guyana needs rich Administrative Regions -President tells heads of local government organs at NRDCC meeting 

Guyana needs rich Administrative Regions ...

Jan 19, 2018

Guyana and Brazil seek to establish bilateral health committee

Guyana and Brazil seek to establish bilateral...

Jan 19, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 415 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,381,671 hits