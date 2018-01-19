British funding for Guyana Police Force

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 19, 2018

British Security Advisor Lieutenant Colonel Russell Combe handed over his report on the Security Sector Reform Project to President David Granger at a simple ceremony at the State House on Thursday, January 18.

The report is considered active and does not represent a conclusion of the security advisor’s work but the beginning of more to be done. In the report, the Police have taken into account all consultations conducted within the security sector. Also, it further intends to illustrate strategic thinking required so that the country would be in a position to procure the equipment required by disciplined services.

In brief remarks, Combe said Britain will fund a review of Police training on his return.

“There is also going to be a training review of the Guyana Police Force, not just basic training, but also specialist and if you like employment training for the senior officers and that’s going to be funded by the United Kingdom starting in the new financial year when I hope to be back myself.”

Expressing his recognition that much of the work already conducted has begun to reflect a reformed security sector, inclusive of the justice and emergency systems, Combe noted “… there is the Citizen Strengthening programme; there is the rebuilding of the prisons at Mazaruni; there is plenty already happening to the Security Sector Reform Project in the security arena,” Combe pointed out.

The security sector reform, according to President David Granger, began some two decades ago and was discontinued by the British in 2009 following disagreements with the then PPP government. The programme was revamped following a request made by the Guyanese President to the British Prime Minister, shortly after taking office in May 2015, and has since examined the problems countrywide to promote a safe country for the citizens and visitors.

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

