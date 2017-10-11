Latest update October 11th, 2017 8:28 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Broadcasters encouraged to be responsible

Oct 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Telecommunications, News

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Local broadcasters were charged to more responsible and cognizant of the effect their words have on listeners when on-air.

Catherine Hughes, Minister of Public Telecommunications.

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes delivered the charge Tuesday last, at the University of Guyana, Centre of Communications’ panel discussion on ‘Careers in Broadcasting’.

“You have such a huge responsibility and it’s really is not about you. When you get in front of that microphone, you must realise that you could be speaking to someone who is about to commit suicide, who doesn’t have the joy of vision, who is blind. You could be speaking to so many different people and therefore there is a responsibility that must come with every single word you say” Minister Hughes emphasised.

It was noted, there is more work to be done in the broadcasting industry, which is rapidly progressing technologically. Internet access has proven to be advantageous for broadcasters today as research tools are now at their fingertips.

Minister Hughes stressed the need for objectivity whether broadcasters are employed in the private or state media. She reiterated the job requires presentation of information in a fair and objective manner.

The Public Telecommunications Minister encouraged persons interested in joining the industry, to have a passion for the craft and be prepared to raise the bar.

A number of veteran broadcasters including Russel Lancaster, Merrano Issacs, and Basil Bradshaw shared their experiences, gave tips on honing broadcasting skills and responded to questions from the audience.

The event was part of the University’s  Communication Studies Centre’s effort to sensitise students to the various opportunities in the field of broadcasting.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

Basil Bradshaw, Veteran Broadcaster.

Merrano Issacs, Veteran Broadcaster.

 

Students of the University of Guyana that attended the UG Panel Discussion on Careers in Broadcasting.

 

Recent Articles

Guyana must put mechanisms in place to enhance competitiveness in global markets – Minister Greenidge

Guyana must put mechanisms in place to enhance competitiveness in...

Oct 11, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, October 11, 2017 As the two-day Guyana Business Summit 2017 got underway today at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel, 2nd Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, in his presentation, said a strong business and trade policy must take into consideration the...
Read More
Caribbean Indigenous peoples to form regional body

Caribbean Indigenous peoples to form regional

Oct 11, 2017

Construction of multipurpose court at National Gymnasium commences

Construction of multipurpose court at National...

Oct 11, 2017

Mabaruma town council to employ youth and sport officer

Mabaruma town council to employ youth and sport...

Oct 11, 2017

Diversifying Guyana’s energy matrix for better business

Diversifying Guyana’s energy matrix for better...

Oct 11, 2017

Guyana must play an integral role in meeting global rice demands – Minister Holder

Guyana must play an integral role in meeting...

Oct 11, 2017

Linden significantly developed in last two years – Mayor Carwyn Holland Linden/Soesdyke Highway upgrades; a focus for 2018

Linden significantly developed in last two years...

Oct 11, 2017

Broadcasters encouraged to be responsible

Broadcasters encouraged to be responsible

Oct 11, 2017

Government stands ready to work with Private Sector for good of Guyana -President Granger says as administration targets investment, innovation and institutional frameworks

Government stands ready to work with Private...

Oct 11, 2017

President swears-in registrar of the Public Service Appellate Tribunal

President swears-in registrar of the Public...

Oct 11, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,049,927 hits