Broomes dismisses misinformation about syndicate initiative

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, has dismissed claims that the syndicate project seeks to provide more lands to ‘big miners’.

“I want to put it on record that is not true. The persons that came forward for the syndicate are the persons who need the opportunity,” Broomes said during a meeting with small miners in Bartica, last Saturday.

Broomes has ministerial responsibility for the syndicate project which was introduced by the Ministry of Natural Resources last year as part of measures to make mining lands available for small miners.

The minister has been visiting with small miners across the country to work with them on establishing syndicates and begin the application process.

Syndicates in Mahdia and Bartica were among the first to be established and began the process of mining on the lands they have acquired.

Broomes had visited with Issano, Kurupung and Imbaimadai to help the small miners in those communities.

By: Tiffny Rhodius