Budget 2018 embraces promises of good life- Min. Hastings-Williams

Dec 07, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, December 7, 2017

Budget 2018 addresses core issues while exemplifying the government’s commitment to macroeconomic stability and good governance the Minister of Public Affairs Dawn Hastings-Williams said in her commendations of the 2018 national budget.

Minister of Public Affairs Dawn Hastings-Williams.

The Minister noted that the Coalition government has taken “concrete actions” in just over two and a half years bringing redress to a number of issues. Unlike the former administration which “cleverly and successfully hoodwinked the majority of the people of this nation by promising them populism and them enacting plutocratic capitalism”.

The former Minister with responsibility for water pointed out it was the current administration that brought potable water to many communities across Guyana, particularly the hinterland. “The PPP/C had its chance and did very little if not anything to provide potable water to this nation,” she said.

Minister Hastings-Williams called out the opposition for their “self-appointed protagonist status” now that they are on the other side of the House. “The PPP/C once Trumpism of strip and slap while in government, has now changed to Ghandism of love and empathy now that they are ousted,” she noted.

The Minister stated the government has stood firm on its promise of fostering sustainable socio-economic development, good governance and human safety all while promoting its green economy agenda come 2020. “Budget 2018 like the other budgets…will continue to improve the standard of living of our people as the journey to the good life continues,” Minister Hastings-Williams said.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

