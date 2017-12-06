Latest update December 5th, 2017 9:58 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Budget 2018 informed by many visions- Min Bulkan

Dec 05, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News, Parliament

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, December 05, 2017

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan vigorously defended the 2018 budget describing it as one informed by many visions.

The Minister was responding to claims by members of the Opposition that the budget was “lacking vision” and is “uninspiring.”

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan

He noted that the aim of the budget is to strive for a better Guyana, resting on the pillars of better governance, infrastructure for integration, national security and building sustainable communities with investments in water, sanitation and housing among others.

Minister Bulkan explained that the budget provides for all sections of society and has invested massively in infrastructure which will spur economic activities, create jobs and support businesses, whether micro, small or medium.

Focusing on local governance, Minister Bulkan said the budget speaks to decentralised governance and empowerment of people to manage their own affairs at the regional, municipal and local level.

He noted that this is far removed from policy that was perpetuated under the previous administration. He also called out their continued undermining of the government’s effort to empower the local government system.

“Those reported labels, coming from someone who was one of the main architects of local government stagnation, of stifling the local government system; of depriving the system of needed resources and more recently of discouraging local leaders from participating in the rebuilding of the system which can only redound to their benefit and to the benefit of the various communities. This deliberate attempt at undermining the empowerment of our people, of undermining the empowerment of constituencies is perhaps the best example of the “lack of vision,” Minister Bulkan responded.

The Minister further expounded that budget 2018 provides $2.9B to fund Local Government Elections (LGE) which will further ensure decentralised governance. He added that it also makes substantial provisions to empower and equip local government organs.

A total of $1.6B is allocated for local government which caters for democratic renewal of 2018 Local Government Elections, financial security and funding of councils, housing, water, the Local Government Commission and regional development among others.

The Minister concluded that the budget is informed by many visions. “I have presented one. Colleagues who have spoken before have presented others…later we will hear of our vision and programmes ….”

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Budget 2018 informed by many visions- Min Bulkan

Budget 2018 informed by many visions- Min Bulkan

Dec 05, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, December 05, 2017 Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan vigorously defended the 2018 budget describing it as one informed by many visions. The Minister was responding to claims by members of the Opposition that the budget was “lacking vision” and is “uninspiring.” He...
Read More
‘Never lose focus or your passion or purpose in life’- CEO Hutson

‘Never lose focus or your passion or purpose in...

Dec 05, 2017

Regions to benefit from increase allocation in 2018- Minister Bulkan.

Regions to benefit from increase allocation in...

Dec 05, 2017

GPL equipped for the holiday season.

GPL equipped for the holiday season.

Dec 05, 2017

“Quality education, infrastructural developments for Region Two”- MP Rajkumar

“Quality education, infrastructural...

Dec 05, 2017

Romanian Delegation to pursue mutual projects with Guyana – calls on PM

Romanian Delegation to pursue mutual projects...

Dec 05, 2017

Ministry of the Presidency condemns malicious letter published by Stabroek News 

Ministry of the Presidency condemns malicious...

Dec 05, 2017

Youth educators certified – to provide services on sexually transmitted diseases, gender based violence

Youth educators certified – to provide...

Dec 05, 2017

Eight players in tourism industry awarded for contribution to sector development.

Eight players in tourism industry awarded for...

Dec 05, 2017

Rural Hinterland Housing Programme continues.

Rural Hinterland Housing Programme continues.

Dec 05, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,235,579 hits