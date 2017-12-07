Budget 2018 will continue to develop Region Eight- MP Bancroft.

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Budgets 2018 will ensure the continuation of developmental works in Potaro/Siparuni, (Region Eight) that commenced under the previous budget. This is according to Member of Parliament (MP) Rajcoomarie Bancroft, who in her defence of Budget 2018 noted that the region will experience Local Government Elections for the first time in the new year and further, Mahdia will officially be declared the capital town.

MP Bancroft explained that when she arrived in Mahdia some 41 years ago, she never imagined the community would have its own radio station. However, today, Radio Mahdia is on the air, serving the residents and those in other neighbouring communities.

MP Bancroft refuted claims made by members of the opposition, that the administration has not created employment for young people under previous budgets, nor the current being debated.

She reference the Community Organised for the Restoration of the Environment (CORE) groups which has been established across the country and under which several young people have employed, stating, “Despite the opposition saying, we have no future for young people. Well, those people that are employed, they are all young.”

Additionally, she pointed out that several road rehabilitation projects were conducted, including the overhauling of roads in eleven communities in sub-region One. This too created employment as some of the works were contracted out to villagers as a means of “economic stimulation.” Other infrastructural works will see the completion of the entire internal roadways in sub-region two, as well as the four new bridges in sub-region one.

The region according to Bancroft is also on the move as it relates to the delivery of quality education. A new primary school is under construction at Kaibarupai and the infamous Kato Secondary school which was once deemed a white elephant, will be fully operational in January 2018.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/