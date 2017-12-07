Latest update December 7th, 2017 1:33 PM

Budget designed to ensure development – MP Wade

Dec 07, 2017 Government, News, Parliament

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 7, 2017

Region Five, Mahaica-Berbice, Member of Parliament (MP,) Jennifer Wade welcomed the early presentations of the 2018 Budget as she observed that the government has crafted a plan designed to ensure the development of all Guyanese

In her 2018 Budget debate, Wade presented the National Assembly with some of the key highlights of Region Five.

Wade noted that the government is placing emphasis on boosting and enhancing education delivery through increase budgetary allocation and by the introduction of innovative programmes. This, she said, paves the way for re-employment in the country.

Some of the works completed in her region include the construction of an Information Technology Laboratory at the Belladrum Primary School; upgrades to the Home Economics Department Rosignol Secondary and renovation carried out at the Woody Park Primary among others.

The Region Five health sector can also boast of achievements in its delivery of health care to residents, Wade said. Among these is the construction of a Diabetic Foot Centre at the Mahaicony, two Model Laboratory Facilities at Mahaicony and Fort Wellington Hospital and a Health Centre at High Dam.  There is also now a functional, operating theatre at the Mahaicony Hospital.

Wade said that efforts to address the housing needs in Region Five saw the distribution of house lots to residents in Burma, Hope, Bath and Experiment during the month of September.

The MP observed that Coalition government is placing much emphasis on the empowerment of women across Region Five. She credited the First Lady’s empowerment programme for creating employment for several women following their involvement in skilled training programmes.

Some of the other women were instructed in Cash- Crop farming, rearing of Poultry, ducks and meat birds along with Red Tilapia.

On the subject of youth in Region Five Wade disclosed that for 2017 the sum of $18M was allocated for recreational activities facilities in villages such as Ithaca, Blairmont, Lovely Lass, while Golden Grove, Seafield and Paradise along with other areas will benefit in 2018.

Wade concluded her presentation by noting “Nowhere in the world will a budget deliver to its people all that they want because in life you never always get what you want, not even in our own homes. Guyana is doing well compared to other parts of the world. So, give us our space to govern, because all the Opposition is delivering is non- cooperation at all levels.”

 

By: Gabreila Patram

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

