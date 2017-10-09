‘Building the Internet Collectively’ – Internet Week Guyana launched

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 09, 2017

Experts from the Information Communication Technology Sector (ICT) are gathered in Guyana to participate in the annual high-level Technology Conference to mark International Internet Week 2017.

In her address to launch the forum, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes observed that as her ministry develops the country’s ICT capacity this will, in turn, lead to Guyana’s transformation. She told participants her ministry’s focus rest on the pillars of improved internet access across Guyana, establishment of ICT hubs in remote areas, improved infrastructure in Tele-Medicine and E-Agriculture

Minister Hughes acknowledges the expertise and knowledge of the participating companies are vital to internet development in Guyana and expressed excitement at the prospect of future partnerships. “They are essential and key to us being able to share the foundation of how this internet works … I have been able to benefit from a great relationship from these organisations and from the Caribbean Telecommunications Union.”

According to the minister, Internet Week will also aid in the country achieving the ninth Sustainable Development Goal, which addresses the right to access to the internet and broadband connectivity.

Regional Engagement Manager of International Cooperation for Sign Names and Number (ICAAN), Albert Daniels, commended Guyana for the strides it has made in the ICT Sector. “The international cooperation for sign names and number, ICANN recongise first of all the efforts and hard work of the Government of Guyana and the other local stakeholders in putting together this important event this week.”

Topics to be explored at the conference include Internet Governance issues and the establishment of a national Internet Governance Forum (IGF); cybersecurity issues, networking best practices and trends; an overview of Internet number resources; distribution policies and Internet Protocol version 6 – IPv6 deployment trends across the Latin American and Caribbean region and digital skills development, local content and e-services.

Organisers for forum include the Ministry of Public Telecommunications (MoPT), the Caribbean Network Operators’ Group (CaribNOG), the Latin American and Caribbean Internet Addresses Registry (LACNIC), the Internet Society (ISOC), the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), and the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU), Internet stakeholders, regional Internet organisations, and the global technical community.

By: Gabreila Patram