Burger King opens in Guyana – indication of progressive entrepreneurs says Finance Minister

Dec 19, 2017 Government, Ministry of Finance, News

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, December 19, 2017

The opening of the Burger King Franchise in Guyana is an indication of “progressive entrepreneurs” willingness to invest in the country, the Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said.

One of the delicious burgers available at Burger King.

Burger King, the latest fast food franchise acquired by the Corum Group, was officially launched on Monday, at the corners of Camp and Regent Street, Georgetown.

“I’m doubly pleased that this initiative has come from this group of young Guyanese who in spite of the odds survived the doubts of the naysayers, put their money where their proverbial mouth is, and invested in our country’s development”, Minister Jordan said, speaking at the launching ceremony.

The Minister pointed out that the government is “working overtime” to remove disincentives to investing locally. “All investors, whether local or foreign, must be treated equally and with respect. They must feel wanted not because of their friendship with this or that minister or other high ranking official but because of their worth, the risk they intend to take and the addition to the wealth of the nation”,  he added.

Minister Jordan assured fiscal policies will always reflect the government’s resolve to foster private sector growth and investment, through the establishment of fair and transparent competition.

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan at the opening of Burger King at Camp and Regent Streets.

“Guyana is open for business. We will stand with any investor who is committed to the growth and development of this country that we call home. We will hold the hands of any citizen who is willing to work, to unlock the potential that has been bandied about. We will partner with you to weather the challenges that may arise in the quest to make Guyana a better country”, the Finance Minister emphasised.

Managing Director of the Corum Group, Clairmont Cummings explained that the franchise will create 300 jobs. He added that the Group is confident it will serve Guyanese patrons with a “high quality, fresh, diverse, affordable and all around attractive menu and dining experience”.

Burger King’s Director for Central and South America, Patrick Coelho, said he is proud to see the brand being introduced. “I’m confident that we have the right partners representing the brands here in Guyana. We have the right locations and more importantly we have the right mindset to make this extremely successful”, he added.

Customers enjoying the food at Burger King.

The United States Deputy Chief of Missions, Terry Steers-Gonzalez, noted that an American company investing in Guyana “is a vote of confidence” in the country’s strong business climate and economy. “It is a foremost priority of this Mission to encourage economic prosperity that is mutually beneficial for both countries: economic prosperity for Guyana and economic prosperity for the United States”, he said.

Burger King is an international food icon with 15,000 stores across the globe. The Corum Group which holds the Pizza Hut franchise, plans to establish six Burger King outlets across the country.

 

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

