Business is better poised compared to last December- Minister Gaskin

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 21, 2017

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, today, visited the shopping areas in downtown Georgetown and interacted with small business owners.

Minister Gaskin noted that the business sector has improved, as compared to the same time last year.

“Generally, in contrast to last year, I think I am correct here. The mood is very different this year. Last year we did a walk-about and we had some negativity. This year, most of the persons we spoke to were very positive and looking forward to a good Christmas season… certainly, things are okay this year. we are hearing that things are ok as compared to things are bad and that’s a good indicator that things are improving”, Minister Gaskin said.

Many business owners expressed pleasure at being given the opportunity to interact with the Minister Gaskin. For his part, he encouraged the proprietors to visit the Small Business Bureau in the new year, to seek advice on methods to improve their operations for greater returns.

“The Small Business Bureau is there, willing and able to assist them (small business owners) in growing their businesses. Some of them have ideas, aspirations and would like to move from where they are to a bigger establishment…We can assist them if they want to undergo business training and depending on what line of business they are in, maybe more technical training that will assist to grow their businesses.”

