Business Minister visits Regent St. stores

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, December 30, 2016

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, today engaged business owners along Regent Street and the Bourda Market on how business was for the holidays. Following discussions with business owners, the Minister noted that they gave mixed reviews.

According to Gaskin, this was mostly attributed to the heavy rainfall that caused many businesses to flood. However, some owners said they were prepared for the rains since it is customary during December.

Gaskin said that the store owners were polite and happy to engage with him and he “was happy to just walk around and say hi to some people who have been the driving force behind the centre of commercial activities.”

The Minister of Business explained that the tour was a courtesy visit and not to give the business owners any false hopes or promise but, to greet them for the Christmas Season.

The owner for the Beepat store on Regent Street said that like previous years, sales have been excellent for the Christmas Season.

Bollywood Fashion Store owner explained to Minister Gaskin that prior year’s sales were good but 2016 sales especially for the Christmas season has decreased rapidly

Store owners also said that Cuban shoppers have helped to drive sales volume upwards. According to business owners, there has been a significant increase in shoppers from the Island.

The Minister said that foreign shoppers are always welcomed as they help to boost business. “Obviously they find the shopping here attractive. I think they find the prices are good, I think Guyana is a place that they can travel to easier than perhaps some of the other countries so it’s a good thing, it’s always good to have people come to your country and shop,” Gaskin explained.

The minister stressed that the government needs to strategize a plan to build from the foreign investors that visits Guyana to do business.

“It’s something we haven’t had in a long time to ponder because this is a relatively new development and we are still trying to see or figure out exactly what is driving it,” the Business Minister pointed out.

Gaskin said that the mixed responses received from the store owners is understandable however he hopes that sales will increase for the business owners in 2017. Additionally, the Minister is urging foreign investors to come to Guyana and do Business.

By: Neola Damon