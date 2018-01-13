Business Ministry and Private Sector to continue collaboration – Min. Gaskin believes a healthy relationship can be achieved

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 12, 2018

Despite differences, Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin believes both the Government and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) share the same goal of working to achieve a prosperous and developed Guyana.

The Business Minister is of the view that once this is understood, the basis for a healthy work relationship can be achieved between the two bodies.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) today, Minister Gaskin said his office intends to continue the collaboration it began in 2017 with the private sector in this new year.

He expressed gratitude to the PSC for its positive reviews towards his ministry over the period of 2017. “My performance has to be measured by the performance of the private sector. If they are not doing well, then it means I am not doing well.”

According to Minister Gaskin, his ministry worked strenuously to promote the local private sector, especially since it facilitates job opportunities for the Guyanese population.

“The private sector has to be the drive and growth of development in Guyana. We (government) are the facilitators, so it is important that we have a good working relationship with the private sector.”

This year, the Ministry of Business will roll out several key projects which are aimed at fostering development within the private sector.

“Every entity has a role to play and we want to make sure that we can facilitate growth and development at all levels of the private sector”, the minister assured.

By: Crystal Stoll

