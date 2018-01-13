Latest update January 12th, 2018 8:24 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Business Ministry and Private Sector to continue collaboration – Min. Gaskin believes a healthy relationship can be achieved

Jan 12, 2018 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 12, 2018

Despite differences, Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin believes both the Government and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) share the same goal of working to achieve a prosperous and developed Guyana.

Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin

The Business Minister is of the view that once this is understood, the basis for a healthy work relationship can be achieved between the two bodies.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) today, Minister Gaskin said his office intends to continue the collaboration it began in 2017 with the private sector in this new year.

He expressed gratitude to the PSC for its positive reviews towards his ministry over the period of 2017. “My performance has to be measured by the performance of the private sector. If they are not doing well, then it means I am not doing well.”

According to Minister Gaskin, his ministry worked strenuously to promote the local private sector, especially since it facilitates job opportunities for the Guyanese population.

“The private sector has to be the drive and growth of development in Guyana. We (government) are the facilitators, so it is important that we have a good working relationship with the private sector.”

This year, the Ministry of Business will roll out several key projects which are aimed at fostering development within the private sector.

“Every entity has a role to play and we want to make sure that we can facilitate growth and development at all levels of the private sector”, the minister assured.

By: Crystal Stoll

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Inter-agency approach to resolve issues affecting Agriculture in Coomacka

Inter-agency approach to resolve issues affecting Agriculture in...

Jan 12, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 12, 2018 Residents of Coomacka and surrounding areas were today assured of an inter-agency approach to resolving several difficulties facing agricultural ventures within the Region 10 communities. At an outreach at the Coomacka Community Centre, Minister of Agriculture,...
Read More
Monthly reviews of procurement plans for 2018 – Communities Ministry

Monthly reviews of procurement plans for 2018 –...

Jan 12, 2018

Business Ministry and Private Sector to continue collaboration – Min. Gaskin believes a healthy relationship can be achieved

Business Ministry and Private Sector to continue...

Jan 12, 2018

Sport boosted in Aranaputa with gear, lights from NSC

Sport boosted in Aranaputa with gear, lights from...

Jan 12, 2018

Consultations on proposed garbage collection fee to be held – M&CC

Consultations on proposed garbage collection fee...

Jan 12, 2018

‘Systemic campaign’ on Local Government Elections to begin February 

‘Systemic campaign’ on Local Government...

Jan 12, 2018

Studies being conducted to improve value of Marriott Hotel

Studies being conducted to improve value of...

Jan 12, 2018

Cabinet approves new State Boards for 2018

Cabinet approves new State Boards for 2018

Jan 12, 2018

31 Village Councils to be audited by February – preparations underway for Village elections 

31 Village Councils to be audited by February...

Jan 12, 2018

Guyana Youth Programme in the making – State Minister

Guyana Youth Programme in the making –...

Jan 12, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 415 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,356,067 hits