Cabinet approval granted for several overseas-based seminars

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, October 07, 2017

Cabinet has granted its approval for several government officials to attend a number of overseas-based fora in the months of October and November. This was disclosed by Minister of State Joseph Harmon during his Friday, post-Cabinet press briefing.

It was disclosed that David Ramnarine, Commissioner of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will attend a Carry Secure technical exchange to be convened in Montreal, Canada from November 14 to 15. The exchange is organised and funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Eastern Caribbean States to develop a Crime Information Management System (CIMS). It will expose participants to global best practices and innovations in the automation of crime data collection and analysis as well as observation on how data translates into evidence-based policy.

Adding to the list of approvals, a Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) representative will attend the Caribbean Customs Law Enforcement Liaison Officers meeting in Miami, Florida from November 1 to 2. The seminar will discuss common threats and current trends in the Caribbean, review Caribbean custom law enforcement practices, and plan joint future operational work.

Apart from that meeting, the 13th Annual Inter-American Network on Government Procurement (INGP) conference will convene late this month in Santiago, Chile, as such, Christine Singh, Procurement Officer, National Procurement Tender Administration (NPTA) will attend.

The conference will focus on value for money in public procurement including methods on tools used to achieve value for money, digital economy, the use of technology and challenges implementing value for money in procurement.

Also slated for this month is UNESCO’s 10th Educational, Scientific and Cultural youth forum and Youth activist Marcel Langevine has been selected to participate. The meeting will seek to foster long-term and meaningful engagements between youths and discuss ways UNESCO can enhance its engagements with young change-makers.

Following this meeting, the ideas created will be further presented at the 39th Session of UNESCO General Conference.

Meantime, UNESCO has organised an orientation and capacity building workshop on the education’s sector responses to school gender-based violence in the Caribbean region. Guidance Counsellor attached to the Ministry of Education, Vikram Mohabeer, is expected to participate in the workshop to be held in St. Lucia from October 16 to 18.

Approval was also granted for a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to participate in the 2017 seminar on Chinese language and culture for South-South cooperation for developing countries scheduled to be held in Beijing, China.

The seminar will focus on a range of issues relating to China’s relationship with developing countries including its open door policy, inter-cultural communication, Chinese culture.

By: Neola Damon