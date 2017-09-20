Cabinet approved $809M to allow for efficient drainage in critical areas – as agency prepares for Dec/Jan rainy period

Over $809M has been approved for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to execute critical drainage works. Among those the projects, farmers and residents of Region Two will soon benefit from the installation of drainage pump to assist in their drainage and irrigation woes.

The contract which was awarded to Samaroo’s Investment at a cost of approximately $103M will involve the procurement and installation of the drainage pump and the rehabilitation of the existing Building at Three Friends, Essequibo, Region Two.

Agriculture Minister, Hon. Noel Holder in an invited comment stated that such work augurs well for the region if they are to improve their production and productivity base. He added that, with improved drainage and irrigation, comes improved productivity.

Over 329 million dollars has also been approved for the procurement of a Suction Cutter Head Dredge for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). This contract was awarded to the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated.

“The dredge will be used to execute major works to de-silt outfall channels which is critical during the rainy season….” the Minister said.

In addition, residents of Buxton, Region 4 will benefit from a new and improved Pump Station. The $376M which was awarded to General Engineering Supplies and Services Inc. will allow for efficient drainage in the Buxton/Friendship area.

To enhance the drainage and irrigation capacity, Government has been working with the regional bodies to ensure that critical works are executed and in a timely manner. To this end, $234M has been awarded to the NDIA to cover capital and current expenditures.