Cabinet approves 20 contracts to improve drainage systems and security

Mar 02, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News
GUYANA, GINA, Thursday, March 2, 2017
Minister of State Joseph Harmon said that Cabinet has approved the award of contracts by procurement entities today at the Post Cabinet Press Briefing. Twenty contracts were awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for several rehabilitation, procurement and provision of consultancy services.
The following contracts were awarded:
For the Rehabilitation of Guest House at Lama, East Demerara River Conservancy, Region 4 which was awarded to the International Imports & Supplies for the sum for G$21,812,500 million.
Lot #1
Contract awarded to Micro Design Technology with the sum of G$17,323,830 million
Lot #2
The sum of G$15,090,177 was awarded to NT Computeac.
For selected items:
Contract awarded to N S Trucking in the sum of G$2,377,200 million,
Contract award to Memorex in the sum of $4,142,500 million,
Contract awarded to Ishmail Janmahamad for the sum of G$16,565,250 million,
Contract awarded to H. Dhanraj Woodworking for the sum of G$2,295,000 million.
By: Zanneel Williams
