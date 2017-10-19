Cabinet approves eight members of the Local Government Commission

Latest update October 19th, 2017 10:05 PM

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, October 19, 2017

Cabinet, by a memorandum submitted by Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, has approved the appointment of eight persons to serve on the Local Government Commission (LGC).

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon.

State Minister, Joseph Harmon on Thursday, at a post cabinet media conference said that this is in accordance with the requirements of Section (1) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Local Government Commission Act, Number 18 of 2013.

Mortimer Mingo, Clement Corlette, Marlon Williams, Joan Ann Ramascindo, Andrew Garnett, Carol Sooba, Norman Whittaker and Clinton Collymore are the appointees.

Minister Harmon said that the members will be sworn in by President David Granger shortly. Arrangements in relation to office, staff and other facilities to be used by the commissioners are to be finalised. “I am advised by the Ministry of Communities that work had already started in that regard and therefore …once they are sworn in, they should hit the ground running,” the Minister noted.

The appointment of the commissioners is timely and is in keeping with a commitment made by Minister Bulkan that the constitutional body would be established by year end.

The Commission, through the Ministry of Communities, is mandated to oversee, monitor, investigate and examine the actions of the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and the municipalities.

Local Government Elections (LGE) are slated for 2018.

 

By: Stacy Carmichael

