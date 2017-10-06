Cabinet approves establishment of Telecommunications Agency

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 6, 2017

Cabinet has approved the establishment of the Guyana Telecommunications Agency and the commencement of the Telecommunication Act 2016.

The Agency will be responsible for a number of essential administrative and organisational activities which will include: staffing of the agency, finalisation of licensing procedures in preparation for liberalisation, and issuance of new licenses to Telecommunication entities.

This was disclosed by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at a Post-Cabinet press briefing on Friday held at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The establishment of the Agency is the first of two phases in the implementation of the Telecommunications Act 2016. The execution of phase one commenced from October 1 and will run until December 31, and involves the formation of the Agency as a corporate body in accordance with the Act.

Minister Harmon stated that at the end of this phase, the Agency is expected to be in a position to absorb the functions of the National Frequency Management Unit (NFMU) and have the capacity to deal with the additional regulatory functions mandated by the Act.

By: Gabreila Patram