Cabinet approves Guyana’s attendance at several overseas conferences

Mar 10, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, State
GINA, GUYANA, Friday, March 10, 2017
Cabinet has approved the attendance to the Seventh Meeting of the CARICOM Special Technical Team of Investment Policy to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from March 16-17, 2017.
This was revealed by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at a post-Cabinet press briefing today at the Ministry of the Presidency.
Minister Harmon said that the main purpose of the meeting will be aimed at evaluating the proposals to review and redesign CARICOM’s investment policy including the draft CARICOM investment code. Dr. Hector Butts, Finance Secretary of the Ministry of Finance will attend the meeting.
Minister Harmon said that Cabinet has also approved the attendance of two persons at the two hundred and seventy-fifth sitting of the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in St. Michael’s Barbados from March 15-16, 2017. Harmon said that a meeting of the Oversight and Assurance Committee of the Bank will also be held.
Guyana is represented on the Board of Directors and the Assurance and Oversight Committee. Sharon Isaacs, Head of the Multilateral Finance Institutions, Division of the Ministry of Finance, and Guyana’s Director on the Bank’s Board, along with Nadira Balram, Economist and Financial Analyst of the Ministry of Finance will attend the meeting, Harmon said.
Cabinet also approved Guyana’s participation in a Caribbean Technical Assistance Centre Sponsored (CARTAC) Workshop on Regional Price Statistics to be held in Castries, St. Lucia from March 6-10, 2017.
The workshop is a continuation of CARTAC’s emphasis on building capacity regionally in the area of price measurement and the determination of the inflation rate. Shanti Trotman and Shondel Greene, Statistics Officers of the Ministry of Finance will attend the workshop.
Additionally, Guyana will be represented at a Disaster Assessment Methodology Training Course in St. Michael’s, Barbados from March 14-16, 2017 by Carlton Semple, Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).
By: Gabreila Patram
