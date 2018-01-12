Cabinet approves new State Boards for 2018

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 12, 2018

The Cabinet has approved the appointment of several Directors of Boards of State Agencies, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said on Friday.

The Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) will be chaired by Patricia Bacchus and will include Dr. Shameer Bacchus, Basil Blackman, representatives of the Private Sector, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GL&SC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and a member of the parliamentary Opposition.

Approval was also granted for the Income Tax Board of Review which will be chaired by Basil Joseph. Other members include Nigel Hinds, Donna Ellis, Trevor Bowen, and a representative of the parliamentary Opposition.

The Dependants Pension Fund’s board was also approved for the period January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018. This will be chaired by Jennifer Chapman and includes members such as Lincoln Lewis, Patrick Yarde, Lance Baptiste, Professor Harold Lutchman, Mohan Khan and Gillian Rockliffe.

Cabinet also approved the Institutional Review Board of the Ministry of Public Health. The life of the board began in November last year and will run until December 2019. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Ministry of Health Dr. Shamdeo Persaud is serving as the Chairman and other members are Dr. Holly Alexander, Sylvia Conway, Asif Suberan, Pauline Welch, Michelle France, Dawn Lyken-Stewart and Michelle Smith.

Burt Sukhai has been appointed Chairman of the Firearm Licensing Board, which is expected to operate between February 1, 2018, to January 1, 2019. Other Members are Dr. Bhiro Harry, Kim Kyte-John, and Christine Jagmohan. According to Minister Harmon, the Ministers of Public Health and Public Security are to select another person from the Public Health Ministry.

By: Alexis Rodney

