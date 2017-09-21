Cabinet approves workshop participation for officials in key sectors

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, September 21, 2017

Minister of State Joseph Harmon announced on Thursday that Cabinet has approved the attendance of several ministers and public officials at various seminars and conferences slated for the latter part of 2017.

Minister of Public Telecommunication Catherine Hughes, and Andre Griffith, Advisor within the Ministry, will be attending a Regional Summit on Broadband Development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The workshop is in conjunction with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecom World 2017, slated to be held in Busan, South Korea from September 24 to 26.

Minister Harmon explained that the forum seeks to bring together ministers, senior government officials, regulators, business executives, and the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) from the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector to discuss policies, strategies, and models for the digital transmissions of the ICT industries in the region.

“International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Telecoms World 2017 will establish a global platform to accelerate ICT innovation for social and economic development of member states”, the Minister noted.

Head of the Office of Climate Change (OCC) Janelle Christian will be participating in an international conference on climate change to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from October 9 to 12.

“The conference will provide a platform for more than 100 regional and international scientists and researchers to discuss and present findings and studies and proposed projects aimed at building zealous that will help Caribbean states to survive the adverse impact or adverse effects of climate variability and change”, Minister Harmon said.

Cabinet has also given approval for the Director of the National Blood Bank attached to the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Pedro Lewis’s attendance to the World Hepatitis Summit 2017 scheduled to be held in São Paulo, Brazil, from November 1 to 3.

The World Hepatitis Summit is a large-scale, global biennial event to advance the viral hepatitis agenda, which is a joint initiative between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA). It aims to increase the number of countries developing practicable viral hepatitis action plans by making use of the latest public health research and technical support from WHO and improve the implementation of existing viral hepatitis action plans through the sharing of best practice.

By: Neola Damon