Latest update October 6th, 2017 9:39 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Cabinet notes award of 20 multi-million-dollar contracts 

Oct 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 6, 2017) Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 noted the award of 20 multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Consultancy:

 

For consultancy services for the assessment of the modernisation of riverine transport in Guyana

 

  

 

 

 

GSDPlus S.A.S (Colombia)

 

  

 

 

 

US$125,0000

 
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Construction:

 

For the rehabilitation/construction of urban roads, Lethem Township road network, Upper Takatu-upper Essequibo (Region Nine)

 

  

 

 

 

JR Ranch Incorporated

 

  

 

 

 

$187,824,920.00

 
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

 

 

For the supply of 7,500 tons of asphalt concrete for the East Bank Berbice Road Project, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)

 

For 2000 tons

 

 

For 2000 tons

 

For 3,500 tons

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Associated Construction Services

 

K. P. Jagdeo General Contractor

 

H. Nauth and Sons

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$80,400,000.00

 

 

$77,825,000.00

 

$125,011,000.00
Procurement:

For the procurement of two generators for the Kwakwani Hinterland Electrification Company Incorporated

  

Farm Supplies Limited

  

$45,486,000.00

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Communities

Rehabilitation:

 

For the upgrading of roads in low income housing schemes

 

Lot #1: Tuschen Phase 2, East Bank Essequibo, Essequibo Islands – West Demerara (Region Three)

 

Lot #2: Section ‘EE’ Non-Pariel, East Coast Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

 

Lot #3: Block D Bath, West Coast Berbice, Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five)

 

Lot #4: Ordance Fort Lands, Canje, East Berbice-Corentyne

(Region Six)

 

Lot #5: Amelia’s Ward Linden, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10)

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

GAICO Construction and General Services Incorporated

 

 

 

XL Engineering

 

 

 

A and S General Contractors

 

 

 

Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works

 

 

 

B and J Civil Works

  

 

 

 

 

 

$118,264,740

 

 

 

 

$87,310,420

 

 

 

$98,772,740

 

 

 

$98,456,710

 

 

 

$112,171,145
Ministry of Communities

Rehabilitation

 

For the rehabilitation of Main Street, East Canje, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)

  

 

 

Yunas Civil and Building Construction Services

  

 

 

$18,021,100.00
Ministry of Communities

Infrastructural development:

 

For Phase I of the construction of the maternal unit at the New Amsterdam Hospital Compound, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)

 

 

  

 

 

Kascon Engineering Service

  

 

 

$23,064,883.00

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Agriculture

Construction:

 

For the of a 600 metre Bushwood Dam along the foreshore from Land of Plenty to Bushlot, Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two)

 

  

 

 

S and K Construction Services and General Supplies

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

$19,224,000

 

 

 

 
Procurement and installation:

 

For the supply and installation of operating room lights for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

 

  

 

 

K. D. Enterprise

 

 

 

  

 

 

$18,400,000

 

 

 

 
Ministry of Public Health

Procurement:

 

For the procurement of Terumo Plateletpheresis equipment for National Blood Transfusion Services

 

 

  

 

 

Isla Lab Caribbean Limited Liability Company

  

 

 

US$94,995

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Education

Procurement:

 

For the procurement of toolkits for Grade Two classes

  

 

 

Scholastic Incorporated

 

  

 

 

US $93,684
Infrastructural development:

 

For the extension of the Kabakaburi Primary School, Upper Pomeroon River, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two)

 

For the extension of the Charity Secondary School, Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two)

 

For the construction of Liberty Primary School, Lower Pomeroon River, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two)

 

  

 

N. Balgobin and Sons Electrical Contractor and Supplier

 

 

 

 

N. Balgobin and Sons Electrical Contractor and Supplier

 

 

 

N. Balgobin and Sons Electrical Contractor and Supplier

  

 

$19,606,764

 

 

 

 

 

$16,837,080

 

 

 

 

 

$15,114,612

 

Recent Articles

Cabinet notes award of 20 multi-million-dollar contracts 

Cabinet notes award of 20 multi-million-dollar contracts 

Oct 06, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 6, 2017) Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 noted the award of 20 multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $...
Read More
11 containers dispatched to hurricane-stricken islands, 83 nationals to return home

11 containers dispatched to hurricane-stricken...

Oct 06, 2017

Linden Utility Company board installed

Linden Utility Company board installed

Oct 06, 2017

WGPAD hails Green State Strategy

WGPAD hails Green State Strategy

Oct 06, 2017

Water management and solid waste issues slated for CWWA forum

Water management and solid waste issues slated...

Oct 06, 2017

Guyana developing Sports Tourism potential

Guyana developing Sports Tourism potential

Oct 06, 2017

New Amsterdam Hospital to get new maternal unit to enhance service

New Amsterdam Hospital to get new maternal unit...

Oct 06, 2017

International Experts to gather in Guyana for Internet Week 2017

International Experts to gather in Guyana for...

Oct 06, 2017

Cabinet approves establishment of Telecommunications Agency

Cabinet approves establishment of...

Oct 06, 2017

$118M prison boat to sail by November month end

$118M prison boat to sail by November month end

Oct 06, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,033,865 hits