Cabinet notes award of 20 multi-million-dollar contracts 

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 6, 2017) Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 noted the award of 20 multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Consultancy:
For consultancy services for the assessment of the modernisation of riverine transport in Guyana
|
GSDPlus S.A.S (Colombia)
|
US$125,0000
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Construction:
For the rehabilitation/construction of urban roads, Lethem Township road network, Upper Takatu-upper Essequibo (Region Nine)
|
JR Ranch Incorporated
|
$187,824,920.00
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure
For the supply of 7,500 tons of asphalt concrete for the East Bank Berbice Road Project, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)
For 2000 tons
For 2000 tons
For 3,500 tons
|
Associated Construction Services
K. P. Jagdeo General Contractor
H. Nauth and Sons
|
$80,400,000.00
$77,825,000.00
$125,011,000.00
|Procurement:
For the procurement of two generators for the Kwakwani Hinterland Electrification Company Incorporated
|
Farm Supplies Limited
|
$45,486,000.00
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Ministry of Communities
Rehabilitation:
For the upgrading of roads in low income housing schemes
Lot #1: Tuschen Phase 2, East Bank Essequibo, Essequibo Islands – West Demerara (Region Three)
Lot #2: Section ‘EE’ Non-Pariel, East Coast Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)
Lot #3: Block D Bath, West Coast Berbice, Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five)
Lot #4: Ordance Fort Lands, Canje, East Berbice-Corentyne
(Region Six)
Lot #5: Amelia’s Ward Linden, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10)
|
GAICO Construction and General Services Incorporated
XL Engineering
A and S General Contractors
Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works
B and J Civil Works
|
$118,264,740
$87,310,420
$98,772,740
$98,456,710
$112,171,145
|Ministry of Communities
Rehabilitation
For the rehabilitation of Main Street, East Canje, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)
|
Yunas Civil and Building Construction Services
|
$18,021,100.00
|Ministry of Communities
Infrastructural development:
For Phase I of the construction of the maternal unit at the New Amsterdam Hospital Compound, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)
|
Kascon Engineering Service
|
$23,064,883.00
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Ministry of Agriculture
Construction:
For the of a 600 metre Bushwood Dam along the foreshore from Land of Plenty to Bushlot, Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two)
|
S and K Construction Services and General Supplies
|
$19,224,000
|Procurement and installation:
For the supply and installation of operating room lights for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
|
K. D. Enterprise
|
$18,400,000
|Ministry of Public Health
Procurement:
For the procurement of Terumo Plateletpheresis equipment for National Blood Transfusion Services
|
Isla Lab Caribbean Limited Liability Company
|
US$94,995
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Ministry of Education
Procurement:
For the procurement of toolkits for Grade Two classes
|
Scholastic Incorporated
|
US $93,684
|Infrastructural development:
For the extension of the Kabakaburi Primary School, Upper Pomeroon River, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two)
For the extension of the Charity Secondary School, Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two)
For the construction of Liberty Primary School, Lower Pomeroon River, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two)
|
N. Balgobin and Sons Electrical Contractor and Supplier
N. Balgobin and Sons Electrical Contractor and Supplier
N. Balgobin and Sons Electrical Contractor and Supplier
|
$19,606,764
$16,837,080
$15,114,612
