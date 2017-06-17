Cabinet notes award of 23 multi-million dollar contracts

Jun 16, 2017 Government, Legislative, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Parliament, Press Releases
Georgetown, Guyana – (June 16, 2017)
Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 noted the award of 23 multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in the area of infrastructural development.
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Procurement
Sanitation Management Unit:
For the construction of Cell Number One and Leachate Management System at Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill
|
S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services
|
From $74,070,590.00 to $94,721,568.00
-an increase of $20,650,976.00
|Infrastructural development
Ministry of Agriculture:
For the upgrading of Farm
|
GuyAmerica Construction Incorporated
|
$29,700,972.00
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure:
For the rehabilitation of miscellaneous roads, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)
Lot # 1 – New Street, Cumberland, East Canje
Lot # 2 – Main Access Road, Letter Kenny
Lot # 3 – Belvedere New Housing Scheme road network, Belvedere
Lot # 4 – First Cross Street, Number 54 Village
|
Annirud Ramcharitar Firm
Annirud Ramcharitar Firm
Chung’s Global Enterprise
Associated Construction Services
|
$37,920,400.00
$18,642,170.00
$44,034,920.00
$14,014,940.00
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure:
For the rehabilitation of miscellaneous roads, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)
Lot # 5 – Main Access Road, Bloomfield
|
Chung’s Global Enterprise
|
$30,813,700.00
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure:
For the rehabilitation/construction of hinterland roads in Cuyuni-Mazaruni ( Region Seven)
Lot # 1 –Karau to Buckhall
Lot # 2 – Bartica/Potaro Roads to St. Mary’s Quarry
Lot # 3 – Issano Road (Phase I – White Hill)
Lot # 4 – Bartica/Potaro Road (Phase I – Sherima Bypass)
TOTAL
|
International Import and Supplies
Gharbaran Construction
Mekdeci Mining Company Incorporated
Mekdeci Mining Company Incorporated
|
$98,000,450.00
$18,724,800.00
$92,095,235.00
$52,585,500.00
$261,405,985.00
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure:
For the rehabilitation of hinterland airstrips
Lot # 1 – Ekereku Bottom Airstrip, Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven)
Lot # 2 – Baramita Airstrip, Barima-Waini (Region One)
TOTAL
|
BK International Incorporated
Mohamed Ramzanalli Khan Construction
|
$59,101,325.00
$70,000,000.00
$129,101,325.00
|Infrastructural development
Guyana Water Incorporated:
For the rehabilitation of distribution network and service upgrade in Port Kaituma, Barima-Waini (Region One)
For the supply of equipment, materials and labour for the rehabilitation of potable water wells in East Berbice –Corentyne (Region Six)
Wells to be rehabilitated:
Eversham
Number 63 Village
Number 47 Village
Fyrish
Number 96 village
Number 57 Village
|
AMIC General Contracting Service
Water and Oil Well Service Company Limited of Trinidad and Tobago
|
$26,193,904.00
$66,866,000.00
|Renewable energy
Guyana Energy Agency:
For the supply and installation of grid-connected solar photovoltaic systems on 57 Government buildings
|
Meeco Services Deutschland GmbH (Germany)
|
$35,323,631.00
|Procurement
Maritime Administration Department:
For the supply of spares and the maintenance of buoys and beacons
|
Brenco Shipping and Trading Company Limited
|
$29,509,109.00
|Guyana Revenue Authority:
For the implementation of united Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD) Customs ESU-ASYPM Solution
|
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
|
$4,500,000.00
|Procurement
Guyana Defence Force:
For the procurement of frozen fish for the Guyana Defence Force
Lot # 1 and 2
|
Global Seafood Distributors
|
$44,987,815.00
|Procurement
Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs:
For the supply of dry and fresh rations
For selected items:
TOTAL
|
General Distributors
Paradise Food Court
Guynaz Green Grocer, Supermarket and Meat Centre
Om’s Fresh Fruits, Vegetables and Catering
|
$10,714,520.00
$19,660,380.00
$3,063,651.00
$5,108,000.00
$38,546,515.00
