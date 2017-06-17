Cabinet notes award of 23 multi-million dollar contracts

Guyana Water Incorporated:

For the rehabilitation of distribution network and service upgrade in Port Kaituma, Barima-Waini (Region One)

For the supply of equipment, materials and labour for the rehabilitation of potable water wells in East Berbice –Corentyne (Region Six)

Wells to be rehabilitated:

Eversham

Number 63 Village

Number 47 Village

Fyrish

Number 96 village

Number 57 Village