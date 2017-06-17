Latest update June 16th, 2017 10:39 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Cabinet notes award of 23 multi-million dollar contracts

Jun 16, 2017 Government, Legislative, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Parliament, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (June 16, 2017)

Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 noted the award of 23 multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in the area of infrastructural development. 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Procurement

Sanitation Management Unit:

 

For the construction of Cell Number One and Leachate Management System at Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill

 

  

 

 

S. Jagmohan  Hardware Supplies and Construction Services

 

 

 

  

 

 

From  $74,070,590.00 to   $94,721,568.00

-an increase of $20,650,976.00

 
Infrastructural development

Ministry of Agriculture:

 

For the upgrading of Farm
Access Road and the construction of a timber bridge at President’s College, Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

  

 

 

GuyAmerica Construction Incorporated

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

$29,700,972.00

 

 

 

 

 

 
Ministry of Public Infrastructure:

For the rehabilitation of miscellaneous roads,  East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)

 

Lot # 1 – New Street, Cumberland, East Canje

 

Lot # 2 – Main Access Road, Letter Kenny

 

Lot # 3 – Belvedere New Housing Scheme road network, Belvedere

 

Lot # 4 – First Cross Street, Number 54 Village

  

 

 

 

 

 

Annirud Ramcharitar Firm

 

 

Annirud Ramcharitar Firm

 

 

Chung’s Global Enterprise

 

 

 

Associated Construction Services

  

 

 

 

 

 

$37,920,400.00

 

 

$18,642,170.00

 

 

$44,034,920.00

 

 

 

$14,014,940.00

 

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Public Infrastructure:

For the rehabilitation of miscellaneous roads,  East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)

 

Lot # 5 – Main Access Road, Bloomfield

  

 

 

 

 

Chung’s Global Enterprise

  

 

 

 

 

 

$30,813,700.00

 
Ministry of Public Infrastructure:

 

For the rehabilitation/construction of hinterland roads in Cuyuni-Mazaruni ( Region Seven)

 

Lot # 1 –Karau to Buckhall

 

Lot # 2 – Bartica/Potaro Roads to St. Mary’s Quarry

 

Lot # 3 – Issano Road (Phase I – White Hill)

 

Lot # 4 – Bartica/Potaro Road (Phase I – Sherima Bypass)

 

TOTAL

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

International Import and Supplies

 

Gharbaran Construction

 

 

Mekdeci Mining Company Incorporated

 

Mekdeci Mining Company Incorporated

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$98,000,450.00

 

$18,724,800.00

 

 

$92,095,235.00

 

 

$52,585,500.00

 

 

$261,405,985.00

 
Ministry of Public Infrastructure:

 

For the rehabilitation of hinterland airstrips

 

Lot # 1 – Ekereku Bottom Airstrip, Cuyuni-Mazaruni  (Region Seven)

 

Lot # 2 – Baramita Airstrip, Barima-Waini (Region One)

 

TOTAL

  

 

 

 

 

 

BK International Incorporated

 

 

 

Mohamed Ramzanalli Khan Construction

  

 

 

 

 

 

$59,101,325.00

 

 

 

$70,000,000.00

 

 

$129,101,325.00

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Infrastructural development

Guyana Water Incorporated:

 

For the rehabilitation of distribution network and service upgrade in Port Kaituma, Barima-Waini (Region One)

 

For the supply of equipment, materials and labour for the rehabilitation of potable water wells in East Berbice –Corentyne (Region Six)

Wells to be rehabilitated:

Eversham

Number 63 Village

Number 47 Village

Fyrish

Number 96 village

Number 57 Village

  

 

 

AMIC General Contracting Service

 

 

 

 

Water and Oil Well Service  Company Limited of Trinidad and Tobago

  

 

 

$26,193,904.00

 

 

 

 

$66,866,000.00
Renewable energy

Guyana Energy Agency:

 

For the supply and installation of grid-connected solar photovoltaic systems on 57 Government buildings

  

 

 

Meeco Services Deutschland GmbH (Germany)

  

 

 

$35,323,631.00
Procurement

Maritime Administration Department:

 

For the supply of spares and the maintenance of buoys and beacons

  

 

 

 

Brenco Shipping and Trading Company Limited

  

 

 

 

$29,509,109.00

 
Guyana Revenue Authority:

 

For the implementation of united Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s  (UNCTAD) Customs ESU-ASYPM Solution

  

 

United Nations Conference on Trade and Development

  

 

$4,500,000.00

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Procurement

Guyana Defence Force:

 

For the procurement of frozen fish for the Guyana Defence Force

 

Lot # 1 and 2

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global Seafood Distributors

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

$44,987,815.00

 
Procurement

Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs:

 

For the supply of dry and fresh rations

 

For selected items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

General Distributors

Paradise Food Court

Guynaz Green Grocer, Supermarket and Meat Centre

Om’s Fresh Fruits, Vegetables and Catering

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

$10,714,520.00

$19,660,380.00

$3,063,651.00

 

$5,108,000.00

 

 

$38,546,515.00

