Cabinet notes award of 27 multi-million-dollar contracts

Nov 03, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (November 3, 2017) Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, October 24 and 31, 2017 noted the award of 27 multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Construction

For the construction and extension of the Ministry of Business head office building

 

For the construction of the Ministry of Public Health

Head office building Phase I

  

Vishal Contracting Company

 

 

 

Chung’s Global Enterprise

  

$88,740,490.00

 

 

 

$365,487,308.00
Rehabilitation

 

For the rehabilitation of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) office buildings and external works at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara, Demerara-Mahacia (Region Four)

 

Lot #1- engineering department building

 

Lot #2- main building

 

 

 

Lot #3- finance building

 

Lot #4- administration building

 

 

Lot #5- external works

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

R Kissoon Contracting Services

 

 

Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services Incorporated

 

Chung’s Global Enterprise

 

G.S.K. Excavation Services

 

 

Compustruct Engineering Incorporated

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$22,998,240.00

 

 

$20,421,800.00

 

 

 

$23,986,850.00

 

$21,258,380.00
 

$18,738,020.00.

 

 

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Construction

 

For the construction of a building for office space and living quarters, for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at Whim, Corentyne, East Berbice -Corentyne (Region Six)

  

 

Memorex Enterprises

  

 

$23,342,360.00
Ministry of Communities

 

For the supply and delivery of one water ambulance for East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)

  

 

K and P Project Management Company

  

 

$23,100.00.00
Ministry of Education

For the procurement of exercise books for national distribution

 Guyana National Printers Limited $24,617,500.00
Ministry of Business

 

For the construction of one business incubator centre at the Lethem Industrial Estate, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine)

  

 

Vishal Contracting Company

 

  

 

$271,378,359.00
For the construction of electrical distribution network, Central Housing and Planning Authority

 

Lot #1- Ondermeeming, Zeelugt and Diamond commercial/industrial

 

Lot #2- Peter’s Hall, Lust-en-Rust and Eccles Industrial Site

 

Lot #3- Covent Garden, Barnwell north and Five Miles, Bartica

 

Lot #4- Farm, Paradise and Balthyock

 

Lot #5- Hope/Experiment, Enmore and Kilcoy/Chesney

  

 

 

 

Cummings Electrical Company Limited

 

 

J and S Electrical

 

 

Cummings Electrical Company Limited

 

Ramoutar and Sons Contracting Services

 

Ramoutar and Sons Contracting Services

  

 

 

 

$19,270,125.00

 

 

 

$17,675,130.00

 

 

$13,196,989.00

 

 

$25,689,136.00

 

 

$17,161,089.00

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Education

For the supply, delivery, installation and testing of equipment for the Linden Technical Institute, upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10)

 

For selected items Lots # 1 and 2

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Hardware Depot

 

NETCOM Computer City

 

General Distributors

 

South Caribbean Distributors

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$1,937,000.00

 

$9,697,000.00

 

$5,212,422.00

 

$12,400,825.00
Ministry of
Public Telecommunications

 

For the provision of internet service for the Kato Secondary School, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight)

  

 

 

IMON Wireless Solutions

  

 

$23,270,419.00
For the supply and delivery of computer items for the Guyana Revenue Authority for selected items.

Lot #1

 

 

 

 

Lot # 2

  

 

 

 

 

Massy Technologies (Guyana) Limited

 

NT Computeac

 

NT Computeac

  

 

 

 

 

$864,348.00

 

 

$8,415,790.00

 

$21,027,960.00
Ministry of Public Telecommunications

 

For the supply and implementation of equipment and service to upgrade the Guyana National Broadband Project

  

 

 

Huawei Technologies Company Limited

  

 

 

US$37,600.000.00.

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Public Telecommunications

 

For the provision of nuggets learning servers, National Data Management Authority

 

For the implementation of a virtualized data centre, National Data Management Authority

  

 

 

CBT Nuggets LLC

 

 

 

NT Computeac

 

 

  

 

 

US$187,500.00

 

 

 

$74,005,372.00

 

 

