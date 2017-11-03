Cabinet notes award of 27 multi-million-dollar contracts

Nov 03, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases
Georgetown, Guyana – (November 3, 2017) Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, October 24 and 31, 2017 noted the award of 27 multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Construction
For the construction and extension of the Ministry of Business head office building
For the construction of the Ministry of Public Health
Head office building Phase I
|
Vishal Contracting Company
Chung’s Global Enterprise
|
$88,740,490.00
$365,487,308.00
|Rehabilitation
For the rehabilitation of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) office buildings and external works at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara, Demerara-Mahacia (Region Four)
Lot #1- engineering department building
Lot #2- main building
Lot #3- finance building
Lot #4- administration building
Lot #5- external works
|
R Kissoon Contracting Services
Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services Incorporated
Chung’s Global Enterprise
G.S.K. Excavation Services
Compustruct Engineering Incorporated
|
$22,998,240.00
$20,421,800.00
$23,986,850.00
$21,258,380.00
$18,738,020.00.
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Construction
For the construction of a building for office space and living quarters, for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at Whim, Corentyne, East Berbice -Corentyne (Region Six)
|
Memorex Enterprises
|
$23,342,360.00
|Ministry of Communities
For the supply and delivery of one water ambulance for East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six)
|
K and P Project Management Company
|
$23,100.00.00
|Ministry of Education
For the procurement of exercise books for national distribution
|Guyana National Printers Limited
|$24,617,500.00
|Ministry of Business
For the construction of one business incubator centre at the Lethem Industrial Estate, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine)
|
Vishal Contracting Company
|
$271,378,359.00
|For the construction of electrical distribution network, Central Housing and Planning Authority
Lot #1- Ondermeeming, Zeelugt and Diamond commercial/industrial
Lot #2- Peter’s Hall, Lust-en-Rust and Eccles Industrial Site
Lot #3- Covent Garden, Barnwell north and Five Miles, Bartica
Lot #4- Farm, Paradise and Balthyock
Lot #5- Hope/Experiment, Enmore and Kilcoy/Chesney
|
Cummings Electrical Company Limited
J and S Electrical
Cummings Electrical Company Limited
Ramoutar and Sons Contracting Services
Ramoutar and Sons Contracting Services
|
$19,270,125.00
$17,675,130.00
$13,196,989.00
$25,689,136.00
$17,161,089.00
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Ministry of Education
For the supply, delivery, installation and testing of equipment for the Linden Technical Institute, upper Demerara-Berbice (Region 10)
For selected items Lots # 1 and 2
|
The Hardware Depot
NETCOM Computer City
General Distributors
South Caribbean Distributors
|
$1,937,000.00
$9,697,000.00
$5,212,422.00
$12,400,825.00
|Ministry of
Public Telecommunications
For the provision of internet service for the Kato Secondary School, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight)
|
IMON Wireless Solutions
|
$23,270,419.00
|For the supply and delivery of computer items for the Guyana Revenue Authority for selected items.
Lot #1
Lot # 2
|
Massy Technologies (Guyana) Limited
NT Computeac
NT Computeac
|
$864,348.00
$8,415,790.00
$21,027,960.00
|Ministry of Public Telecommunications
For the supply and implementation of equipment and service to upgrade the Guyana National Broadband Project
|
Huawei Technologies Company Limited
|
US$37,600.000.00.
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Ministry of Public Telecommunications
For the provision of nuggets learning servers, National Data Management Authority
For the implementation of a virtualized data centre, National Data Management Authority
|
CBT Nuggets LLC
NT Computeac
|
US$187,500.00
$74,005,372.00
