Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar contracts

Georgetown, Guyana – (August 28, 2017) Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, August  22,  2017 noted the award of 28 multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Communities

Infrastructural development:

 

For the upgrading of the Baramita Health Post, Barima-Waini (Region One)

 

 

For the construction of living quarters in the Bartica Secondary School compound, Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven)

 

For the construction of a nursery school at Yurong Village, Central Rupununi, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine)

 

For the upgrading to the kitchen and laundry room, Lethem Regional Hospital, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, (Region Nine)

  

 

 

International Import and Supplies

 

 

 

 

B and S Contracting Service

 

 

 

 

Theodore Faria General Contracting Service

 

 

 

N and A Construction

  

 

 

$34,230,050.00

 

 

 

 

$21,513,233.00

 

 

 

 

$20,045,158.00

 

 

 

 

$16,356,200.00
Ministry of Public Security

Infrastructural development:

 

For the completion of a fire station at Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)

 

  

 

 

Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited

 

  

 

 

$40,276,467.00

 

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Rehabilitation:

 

For the rehabilitation/construction of miscellaneous roads, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two)

 

Lot # 6 – Curry Road, Perseverance, Essequibo Coast

 

Lot # 7 – Sand Pit  Road, Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast

 

Lot # 8 – Lima Sands Access Road, Essequibo Coast

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mohamed Ramzanalli Khan Construction

 

Chung’s Global Enterprise

 

 

Mohammad Fawaaz Bacchus Construction

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$20,403,420.00

 

 

$40,128,800

 

 

$39,886,700

 
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Rehabilitation:

 

For the rehabilitation/construction of miscellaneous roads, West Coast Berbice, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Five)

 

Lot # 1 – Mahaicony  Branch Road

 

Lot # 2 – High Dam Sideline, Mahaicony

 

Lot # 3 – School Street and First Street, West of School Street, El Dorado

 

Lot # 4 – Washington Sideline Dam

 

Lot # 5 – Secondary School Street, Bush Lot,

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bardon Construction Services

 

 

Chung’s Global Enterprise

 

 

SYMS General Contractors Incorporated

 

 

Shereaz Bacchus General Contractor

 

K.P. Thomas and Sons Contracting Incorporated

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$52,671,700,00

 

 

$22,072,700,00

 

 

$17,587,200,00

 

 

 

$12,655,750,00

 

 

$18,537,246,00

 

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Rehabilitation:

 

For the rehabilitation of main access roads from Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) to Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten)

 

Lot # 1 – Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten)

 

Mon Repos  Access Road, Demerara-Mahaica (Region four)

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

K.P. Thomas and Sons Contracting Incorporated

 

 

B and J Civil Works

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

$31,498,665,00

 

 

 

$8,185,000,00
Ministry of Communities:

 

For the construction of a bridge in South Central Rupununi, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine)

  

 

Theodore Faria General Contracting Service

 

  

 

$21,542,248,00
For the rehabilitation of five large pontoons and gantry, Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation E. C. Vieira Investment Incorporated $86,778,281,00
For critical rehabilitation works on the MV Kimbia, Transport and Harbours Department Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited

 

 $29,500,400.00

 
Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Procurement:

 

For the procurement of a side scan sonar, Maritime Administration Department (MARAD)

  

 

 

 

Brenco Shipping and Trading  Company Limited

  

 

 

 

$31,069,500.00.

 
Ministry of Agriculture

Procurement:

 

 

For the procurement of equipment

 

Lot # 1 – excavators

 

Lot #2 – bulldozers

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

Farm Supplies Limited

 

Machinery Corporation of Guyana (MACROP) Limited

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

$230,000,000.00

 

$273,888,000.00

 

Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $
Ministry of Agriculture

Procurement:

 

For the procurement of equipment

 

Lot # 3 – tractors and implements

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

Massy Industries (Guyana) Limited

  

 

 

 

 

 

$64,260,000

 
Ministry of Public Security

 

For the provision of technical and vocational education training for at-risk youth, citizen strengthening programme

  

 

Ministry of Education-Department of Culture, Youth and Sport

 

  

 

US$96,000.00
Ministry of Public Security

 

For the procurement of fire- fighting kits for the Guyana Fire Service

  

 

Industrial Safety Supplies Incorporated

 

  

 

$34,063,500.00
Ministry of Public Health

 

For the procurement of Becton Dickenson Reagents and supplies for the National Public Health Reference Laboratory

  

 

Caribbean Medical Supplies Incorporated

  

 

$21,790,043.00

 
Ministry of Education

 

For the supply, delivery and testing of computers and accessories for national distribution

 

For selected items:

  

 

 

 

 

 

Massy Technologies (Guyana) Limited

Digital Technology

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

$12,960,920.00

 

$87,817,360,00
Ministry of Social Protection

 

For the provision of security services

  

 

R.K’s Guyana Security Services

  

 

$126,895,320.00

 

 

