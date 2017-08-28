Cabinet notes award of 28 multi-million dollar contracts

Aug 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases
Georgetown, Guyana – (August 28, 2017) Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 noted the award of 28 multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Ministry of Communities
Infrastructural development:
For the upgrading of the Baramita Health Post, Barima-Waini (Region One)
For the construction of living quarters in the Bartica Secondary School compound, Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven)
For the construction of a nursery school at Yurong Village, Central Rupununi, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine)
For the upgrading to the kitchen and laundry room, Lethem Regional Hospital, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, (Region Nine)
|
International Import and Supplies
B and S Contracting Service
Theodore Faria General Contracting Service
N and A Construction
|
$34,230,050.00
$21,513,233.00
$20,045,158.00
$16,356,200.00
|Ministry of Public Security
Infrastructural development:
For the completion of a fire station at Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four)
|
Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited
|
$40,276,467.00
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Rehabilitation:
For the rehabilitation/construction of miscellaneous roads, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two)
Lot # 6 – Curry Road, Perseverance, Essequibo Coast
Lot # 7 – Sand Pit Road, Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast
Lot # 8 – Lima Sands Access Road, Essequibo Coast
|
Mohamed Ramzanalli Khan Construction
Chung’s Global Enterprise
Mohammad Fawaaz Bacchus Construction
|
$20,403,420.00
$40,128,800
$39,886,700
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Rehabilitation:
For the rehabilitation/construction of miscellaneous roads, West Coast Berbice, Demerara-Mahaica (Region Five)
Lot # 1 – Mahaicony Branch Road
Lot # 2 – High Dam Sideline, Mahaicony
Lot # 3 – School Street and First Street, West of School Street, El Dorado
Lot # 4 – Washington Sideline Dam
Lot # 5 – Secondary School Street, Bush Lot,
|
Bardon Construction Services
Chung’s Global Enterprise
SYMS General Contractors Incorporated
Shereaz Bacchus General Contractor
K.P. Thomas and Sons Contracting Incorporated
|
$52,671,700,00
$22,072,700,00
$17,587,200,00
$12,655,750,00
$18,537,246,00
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Rehabilitation:
For the rehabilitation of main access roads from Demerara-Mahaica (Region Four) to Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten)
Lot # 1 – Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten)
Mon Repos Access Road, Demerara-Mahaica (Region four)
|
K.P. Thomas and Sons Contracting Incorporated
B and J Civil Works
|
$31,498,665,00
$8,185,000,00
|Ministry of Communities:
For the construction of a bridge in South Central Rupununi, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine)
|
Theodore Faria General Contracting Service
|
$21,542,248,00
|For the rehabilitation of five large pontoons and gantry, Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation
|E. C. Vieira Investment Incorporated
|$86,778,281,00
|For critical rehabilitation works on the MV Kimbia, Transport and Harbours Department
|Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited
|$29,500,400.00
|Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Procurement:
For the procurement of a side scan sonar, Maritime Administration Department (MARAD)
|
Brenco Shipping and Trading Company Limited
|
$31,069,500.00.
|Ministry of Agriculture
Procurement:
For the procurement of equipment
Lot # 1 – excavators
Lot #2 – bulldozers
|
Farm Supplies Limited
Machinery Corporation of Guyana (MACROP) Limited
|
$230,000,000.00
$273,888,000.00
|Contract details
|Agency awarded to
|Amount $
|Ministry of Agriculture
Procurement:
For the procurement of equipment
Lot # 3 – tractors and implements
|
Massy Industries (Guyana) Limited
|
$64,260,000
|Ministry of Public Security
For the provision of technical and vocational education training for at-risk youth, citizen strengthening programme
|
Ministry of Education-Department of Culture, Youth and Sport
|
US$96,000.00
|Ministry of Public Security
For the procurement of fire- fighting kits for the Guyana Fire Service
|
Industrial Safety Supplies Incorporated
|
$34,063,500.00
|Ministry of Public Health
For the procurement of Becton Dickenson Reagents and supplies for the National Public Health Reference Laboratory
|
Caribbean Medical Supplies Incorporated
|
$21,790,043.00
|Ministry of Education
For the supply, delivery and testing of computers and accessories for national distribution
For selected items:
|
Massy Technologies (Guyana) Limited
Digital Technology
|
$12,960,920.00
$87,817,360,00
|Ministry of Social Protection
For the provision of security services
|
R.K’s Guyana Security Services
|
$126,895,320.00
