Calls for greater cooperation between Govt and private sector at launch of UncappeD

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 27, 2017

The Guyana Manufactures and Services Association (GMSA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Business officially launched UncappeD: Guyanese Flavour.

The three day agro-processor exhibition is being held at the Sophia Complex, Georgetown will showcase the products of over 60 local agro-processors who are seeking to attract regional and international markets.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo challenged the private sector to be more innovative and expand in value added productions.

He charged the private sector to “see the state as a principle friend and partner as we diversify and develop our economy”.

UncappeD is intended to create networking opportunities and facilitate business exchange between companies and regulatory agencies.

This call was echoed by Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin. The minister charged the private sector to work with government to exploit Guyana’s trade agreement with markets in the US, Brazil, the European Union and CARICOM.

“That’s a very big market we need to start examining and strategising now to access those markets,” Gaskin said.

President of the GMSA, Shyam Nokta, called for more priority and support to be given to the agriculture sector.

Nokta pointed out that access to finance, energy and transportation are challenges that need to be overcome for a more productive agro sector.

He also outlined that the GMSA would like to see the opening up of the hinterland and the incorporation of technology among other areas of improvement over the next five years.

Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Edward Boyer noted for the agriculture sector to be improved “we must diversify into new and more profitable crops in the sector”.

The exhibition is showcasing the products of over 60 local agro-processors who are seeking to attract regional and international markets. A culture night featuring several local artistes is slated for Saturday October 28, before culmination on Sunday October 29 featuring a local food festival highlighting 12 iconic food restaurants in Guyana.

By: Tiffny Rhodius