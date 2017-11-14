Latest update November 14th, 2017 8:26 PM

Canadian team impressed with Guyana tourism product

Nov 14, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, News

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, November 14, 2017

As Tourism Awareness month activities continue, four members from the Guyanese -Canadian Tourism Council recently participated in a three-day Familiarisation Tour (FAM Tour) which concludes today.

The team visited the Kaieteur Falls, the Essequibo Falls, Fort Island and Aurwai Resort among other places of interest.

Deputy Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Carla James-Chandra noted that Canada makes up 9.7 percent of total visitors coming to Guyana. She added that up to September 2017, the country has received 17,489 Canadian visitors as compared to 24,019 for the same period last year.

Chairman of the Guyanese-Canadian Tourism Council, Syed Rayman, noted that “Guyana possesses potential beyond imagination,” and added that their purpose is to “further promote Guyana as an attractive tourism destination.”

Nathan Fong, a food and travel journalist, and participant in the Fam Tour described Guyana as “a melting pot” that possess “great potential for culinary tourism.” Fong a first-time visitor observed that the country’s culture and food can be excellent tourist attractions if packaged attractively.

Travel consultant, Sherry Hack-Gill who was impressed with what she saw, intends to use her new-found knowledge to prepare better tour packages.  While, Tony McWatt, publisher for Caribbean Graphic Newspaper used the fam trip to gather necessary information for articles that will promote Guyana.

Guyana has been described as a paradise for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and the eco-tourist alike. The country possesses an irresistible blend of breathtaking natural beauty; pristine Amazonian rainforests; immense waterfalls; amazing wildlife; mixed with a vibrant indigenous culture, rich heritage and hospitable people.

Tourism Awareness Month is being observed under the theme, “Sustainable Tourism – A tool for Development”.

 

By: Gabreila Patram

