Capacities of NAREI’s technical staff being enhanced – Benefits from two Cuso Int’l volunteers

Georgetown, Guyana, Monday, January 22, 2018 – The practical capabilities of technical staff of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) are being advanced owing to the provision of two volunteers by Cuso International.

The specialist areas being enhanced are Data Collection and Interpretation, and Extension Services. These areas are complementary and oftentimes guide informed decisions that allow the institute to function effectively.

Dr. Oudho Homenauth, Chief Executive Officer of NAREI, this morning had interactions with both volunteers, Mr. Simon Chibi and Ms. Jacqueline Johnson-Daley at NAREI’s Mon Repos location. Mr. Chibi will be functioning as a Data Collection and Interpretation Specialist and Ms. Daley will function as an Agricultural Trainer.

According to Dr. Homenauth, the volunteers are both qualified and experienced in their respective fields. Technical employees of NAREI, especially those with limited working experience, stand to gain significant knowledge from the duo.

With respect to Data Collection and Interpretation, Dr. Homenauth pointed out that

a very important component of agricultural research involves the interpretation of statistical data, to derive valid conclusions. He added that not many persons on staff have this skill. As such, Mr. Chibi would be providing training as well as reviewing reports compiled by staff.

Meanwhile, Ms. Daley will develop training material, conduct field visits to monitor implementation of good agricultural practices among farmers, and mentor extension personnel in provision of extension services with the overall goal being to improve production and productivity to improve the livelihoods of the farmers and the nation’s food and nutrition security.

Ms. Vanessa Thompson, Programme Manager of Cuso International, who was also present, said that the overall purpose of the placement is to enhance the capacity of NAREI to develop appropriate systems to promote balanced, diversified and sustained agricultural production.

This initiative is part of the VOICE Project funded by Global Affairs Canada. As part of the Voice Project focus is being placed on sustainable agriculture for food security, hence the decision to engage NAREI, she noted.