Capacity building of GPF sees improvement in cases being solved

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 21, 2017

In recent times the Guyana Police Force has been credited with solving some major criminal cases in the country. This improvement has been credited to capacity building of the force both by government and external agencies.

At a recent forum Police Commissioner (ag) David Ramnarine, highlighted that training opportunities and other forms of support over the past year have played a vital role in the Force solving major crimes

“We’ve had capacity building of the strategic planning unit of the force. This unit is intended to play a key role in the forward thrust, the forward movement, the forward modernization of the police force. We have had the award of a scholarship to woman assistant superintendent by the government of Russia for five years, study in forensic science, a first for the force”, Ramnarine said.

Included in the support, is the receipt of US 2.6 million worth of vehicles and equipment from the People’s Republic of China and 170 bicycles from the United States government. The strengthening of the Criminal Intelligence Department and support apparatus was also hailed, by the Commissioner (ag), as the driving force behind the quick recapturing of the prison escapees.

Special Organised Crime Unit and the Trafficking-In-Persons and Sexual Offences Unit have also received upgraded training.

Commissioner Ramnarine also highlighted the training within the CID. He stated, “We’ve had sustained capacity building of the Criminal Investigations Department and other areas of the force, by the Justice Education Society of Canada through the installation of three recording systems to capture or record interviews of suspects, the creation of two state-of-the-art property rooms, to store exhibits in major crimes and over 240 ranks trained this year by the Cave Hill School of Business and the Justice Education Society in mediation training, investigation techniques, crime scene technician courses and others.”

This year 175 junior officers and ranks received training in criminal law, evidence, leadership, and customer services from the Nations University, while 21 female ranks attended a women’s leadership forum in Australia.

From 2015 to date, more than 300 ranks have received overseas training. Ramnarine accredited this to the government which he says “has the development of the force at heart.”

By: Natasha Smith

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/