Capoey community pushes to improve education delivery

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 2, 2017

Capoey, Toshao Melrose Henry

The Capoey community, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), continues to place emphasis on the important role education plays in the development of the nation’s youth.

In a recent interview, Capoey Toshao Melrose Henry stated, “We (village council) realised that education is the only way to success and being educated is beneficial for our young people as they will become well equipped so that they can take on the role of leadership”.

She explained that in keeping with government’s agenda to ensure every child attends school, the village council decided to purchase a 25-foot boat equipped with lifejackets to assist in the transportation of students to their various secondary schools. Henry added that a newly purchased bus will deliver students to the region’s public road from where they will obtain necessary transportation for the remaining destination.

These services are provided free of cost to encourage regular attendance by students at their educational institutions.

The Capoey Toshao reiterated that the community will continue to encourage its young people to attain education as it will help to shape their future and they, in turn, will aid in the development of their village and that of the nation as a whole.

By: Neola Damon

