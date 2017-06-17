Latest update June 17th, 2017 7:26 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Caribbean region should treat Cotonou Agreement with “urgency”

Jun 17, 2017 Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Saturday, June 17, 2017

The Caribbean region needs to recognise the financial security the Cotonou Agreement affords the region, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge contends.

Minister Greenidge told media in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) boardroom, Takuba Lodge, Georgetown on Friday that the Agreement with the European Union (EU) is “the largest source of concessional financing” to the region; however the region remains distracted by Brexit (Britain’s exit from the EU).

Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge.

The 2000 Cotonou Agreement, which comes to an end in 2020, is considered a comprehensive partnership agreement between the EU and African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) states which, among other things has a common goal of eradicating poverty.

Minister Greenidge noted that there is still confusion among Caribbean states on the benefits of Cotonou. “There is great confusion over what, where our own interests lie and even understanding the arrangements that we are party to,” Minister Greenidge said.

Guyana is doing its part to “strengthen our own trade capacity” Minister Greenidge pointed out. “The largest source of development funds to this region is Cotonou and yet we’ve spent more time talking about Brexit. When you think about it, it is ridiculous,”

While concerns are justified about the possible tariffs that products entering the British market may now attract, Minister Greenidge pointed out that the region has a “firm agreement” with the EU.

Earlier this month, President David Granger along with Minister Greenidge was part of the state delegation to the European Development Day (EDD) forum in Brussels, Belgium, where Guyana participated in the discussions on the future of the Cotonou Agreement.

The Minister noted however that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is still to make arrangements “to ensure that discussions take place and the level of analysis is raised so that the region can have a position” to represent when the ACP countries meet.   The Minister noted that there is need for the matter to be treated with “urgency”.

Later this month, June 22-23, in Cancun, Mexico, the Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) Ministers will meet with the EU Commissioner for Development to be updated on the EU’s views on the type of agreement, regional enlargement and institutional arrangements in the process towards a renewed agreement, which will replace the ACP EU Cotonou Agreement which expires on February 29, 2020.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Recent Articles

Caribbean region should treat Cotonou Agreement with “urgency”

Caribbean region should treat Cotonou Agreement with “urgency”

Jun 17, 2017

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Saturday, June 17, 2017 The Caribbean region needs to recognise the financial security the Cotonou Agreement affords the region, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge contends. Minister Greenidge told media in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) boardroom, Takuba Lodge,...
Read More
Ministry of Public Works bumping up efforts to increase road safety

Ministry of Public Works bumping up efforts to...

Jun 17, 2017

WPA remains strong member of Coalition Government -communication mechanism reaffirmed at meeting with Head of State

WPA remains strong member of Coalition Government...

Jun 17, 2017

CH&PA heightening efforts to ensure that Guyanese get value for their money

CH&PA heightening efforts to ensure that...

Jun 16, 2017

Weather Update

Weather Update

Jun 16, 2017

Government ministers int’l medical bills borne independently – Harmon

Government ministers int’l medical bills borne...

Jun 16, 2017

President contemplating early release and reintegration for NOC youth

President contemplating early release and...

Jun 16, 2017

Cabinet notes award of 23 multi-million dollar contracts

Cabinet notes award of 23 multi-million dollar...

Jun 16, 2017

Statement by Vice President and Minister of Public Security, Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan

Statement by Vice President and Minister of...

Jun 16, 2017

Metric system action plan approved- Minister Harmon

Metric system action plan approved- Minister...

Jun 16, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 344 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 744,694 hits